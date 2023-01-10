ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians

Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: David Bowie Brunch @ Jilly’s Music Room by Anastasia Pantsios

Thomas Mulready and Cleveland glam band Vanity Crash debuted “Cracked Actor” their 2023 celebration of David Bowie’s birthday at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. The program focused on Bowie’s Aladdin Sane period and his struggles with mental health, featuring video interviews with experts on the intersection of mental health and music, interspersed with live music by the band: Bowie tunes, music influential to Bowie and original songs. That was followed by second set of mostly originals by the band.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Summit Artspace Opens Five New Diverse Shows

Fri 1/13 @ 5-7PM Summit Artspace opens its winter exhibitions this weekend —five in all, throughout its art-filled building. Opening in the Betty and Howard Taylor Main Gallery is the 19th Annual FRESH juried exhibition, whose juror, CAN Journal publisher/editor Michael Gill, challenged artists submitting work to challenge the boundaries of what art can be. At 5:30pm, the show’s “best in show” awards announcement will take place.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Historian Talks About a Northeast Ohio Legend at Kent Brewery

History isn’t an inarguable set of facts, an unchanging truth. It’s rife with diverging viewpoints, promotion of one group over another, exaggerated heroics, myth and legends that become accepted as fact over the years. Brady’s Leap is a landmark in Kent by the Cuyahoga River. Supposedly, Captain Samuel...
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location

Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming

With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Advocate

Whitehead receives new lungs

WAYNE LAKES — Ronni Whitehead received the gift of a lifetime this holiday season; she got the new lungs she’d been hoping and waiting more than four long years to receive. On Dec. 7, 2022, Whitehead underwent surgery at Cleveland Clinic, where the adult pulmonary program is ranked Best in Ohio and #4 in the Nation by US News & World Report.
CLEVELAND, OH

