Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
coolcleveland.com
New Heights Arts Show Features Work by Visual Artists/Musicians
Sun 1/15 @ 2:30-5PM Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights kicks off the year with a pair of shows opening this weekend. Dual Duel, curated by its Exhibitions Community Team, is a group show featuring artists who are also musicians. Team member Dave King, who coordinated the show, says, “There are...
coolcleveland.com
moCa’s BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair Returns Live, This Time at the Pivot Center
Sat 1/14 @ 11AM-5PM The BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair, sponsored by moCa Cleveland, is back in person but with a new location: future Ink Graphics at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression on the near west side. The event brings together artists, designers, authors and publishers...
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: David Bowie Brunch @ Jilly’s Music Room by Anastasia Pantsios
Thomas Mulready and Cleveland glam band Vanity Crash debuted “Cracked Actor” their 2023 celebration of David Bowie’s birthday at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. The program focused on Bowie’s Aladdin Sane period and his struggles with mental health, featuring video interviews with experts on the intersection of mental health and music, interspersed with live music by the band: Bowie tunes, music influential to Bowie and original songs. That was followed by second set of mostly originals by the band.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
coolcleveland.com
Summit Artspace Opens Five New Diverse Shows
Fri 1/13 @ 5-7PM Summit Artspace opens its winter exhibitions this weekend —five in all, throughout its art-filled building. Opening in the Betty and Howard Taylor Main Gallery is the 19th Annual FRESH juried exhibition, whose juror, CAN Journal publisher/editor Michael Gill, challenged artists submitting work to challenge the boundaries of what art can be. At 5:30pm, the show’s “best in show” awards announcement will take place.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals
CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
coolcleveland.com
Local Jazz Ensemble with Five Sax Players Blows the Roof Off the BOP STOP
If you’re a jazz fan who loves the sound of sax and the music the instrument creates you’ll want to be at the BOP STOP Thursday to catch the Cleveland-based Black Dog Octet. Of the eight musicians who make up the ensemble, five of them play saxophone: Brad...
Tremont Poke and Noodle Shop Corner 11 Expands to Strongsville
The five-year-old Tremont eatery also underwent recent renovations
coolcleveland.com
Historian Talks About a Northeast Ohio Legend at Kent Brewery
History isn’t an inarguable set of facts, an unchanging truth. It’s rife with diverging viewpoints, promotion of one group over another, exaggerated heroics, myth and legends that become accepted as fact over the years. Brady’s Leap is a landmark in Kent by the Cuyahoga River. Supposedly, Captain Samuel...
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
coolcleveland.com
Foluke Cultural Arts Hosts Gala Benefit to Fund Art Education for At-Risk Kids
Foluke Cultural Arts, located at the Friendly Inn in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, is dedicated to uplifting children and youth by provided arts education opportunities in dance, drama, vocal and instrumental music to young people who might not otherwise be able to access them. To help fund its work, it’s...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location
Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
coolcleveland.com
Area Museums & Cultural Institutions Offer Special MLK Day Programming
With schools and government offices closed Monday January 16 for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy, you’ll find a lot going on, including museums not typically open Mondays opening their doors for special activities and many offering free admission. The Maltz Museum is...
Daily Advocate
Whitehead receives new lungs
WAYNE LAKES — Ronni Whitehead received the gift of a lifetime this holiday season; she got the new lungs she’d been hoping and waiting more than four long years to receive. On Dec. 7, 2022, Whitehead underwent surgery at Cleveland Clinic, where the adult pulmonary program is ranked Best in Ohio and #4 in the Nation by US News & World Report.
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
