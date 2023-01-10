Read full article on original website
Ships Fall To Preble In FRCC Wrestling
Green Bay Preble was a dual meet victor over Manitowoc Lincoln 55-18 in an FRCC dual wrestling meet last night. Ships Coach Tyler Wetenkamp tells us that four of his wrestlers earned individual wins in that road match; Pedro Estrada, Emjay Neumann, Oscar Estrada and Easton Becker.
Four National Honor Counts Earned in Manitowoc League Bowling
It was a BIG night in the 21st Century Bowling League at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to league secretary Jason Heinzen, the top bowler Thursday evening was Greg Henry with a 750 Men’s National Honor Count series. Henry had games of 233, 258 and 259. Kyle Resch...
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
Local Fair Volunteer Honored At Wisconsin Dells
A Manitowoc man was one of four people honored this week as winners of an Outstanding Fair Person Award at the Wisconsin State Fair Convention. Named the District 4 Outstanding Fair Person award winner was Dick Pollen of the Manitowoc County Fair. Pollen is the Vice-Chairman of the County Fair...
State Fairest Of the Fair Chosen, Sheboygan County Fairest Named 2nd Runner-Up
The 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs was selected last night at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. 22-year-old Sharlene Swedlund, who represented the Green County Fair, took home the title. Swedlund currently studies Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Blackhawk Technical College and is an active FFA alumnus.
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip
Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
Dorothy Mae Krejcarek
Dorothy Mae Krejcarek, age 89, of Two Rivers, died Monday night, January 9, 2023, at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Dorothy Mae Krejcarek was born to Frank and Tille (Fidler) Kvitek on February 28th, 1933 in Cooperstown, Wisconsin. She was one of three girls in the family and took great pride in how she and her sisters, Olive and Lorraine, worked on the dairy farm alongside her parents and older brother Vic where she was born and raised. Dorothy was always proud that the farm continued to thrive. She attributed her enjoyment of work and strong work ethic to those beginnings.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The average car payment is rising throughout the country, now surpassing $700 per month. Click here to see what the average is locally according to Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. – The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment. Click here to see what was included...
Candlelight Hike Planned At Woodland Dunes
A Hike By Candelight is being planned for Woodland Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers early next month. It’s scheduled for Saturday night, February 4th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jessica Johnsrud, Candlelight Night Coordinator, said “We’re so excited to bring this event back for the community. It’ll be really close to a full moon that night, so that’ll add to the magic of the evening.”
Manitowoc’s Redline Plastics Nominated for Manufacturer of the Year
A Manitowoc company has been nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award. Each year, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce honors companies in four categories, and Redline Plastics is among ten in the Medium Category, which is for businesses with 100 to 249 employees. In total, 26 businesses are in the...
Nenahlo Named Do Good Wisconsin Student Of Month
A junior student-athlete at Manitowoc Lincoln High School has been named one of two recipients statewide, of the “Do Good Wisconsin Students of the Month” for December. Gabriel Nenahlo was nominated for the award by his teacher Mrs. Shaun Mulhaney,. In the nomination, she said “Gabriel is very...
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County
A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
Teen Accused of Green Bay Hit-and-Run Likely to be Tried as an Adult
The teen charged in a hit-and-run case in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult when her trial begins. Sienna Pecore is accused of driving at speeds of over 100 MPH on October 30th when she crashed at the intersection of Oneida and Mason Streets.
Manitowoc Warming Shelter In Its 3rd Month
A warming shelter to help Manitowoc residents in need has now been open since November 1st. Pastor Matt Sauer was very instrumental in getting this vision to become a reality by relying upon community relationships and partnerships. During an appearance Thursday on WOMT’s “Coolest Coast” with Jason and Tina Prigge,...
House Fire in Two Rivers Causes Significant Damage
A home in Two Rivers caught fire early this morning. According to Captain Eric Isselmann, the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to the home in the 1100 block of 34th Street at 1:30 a.m. where they saw smoke emitting from the first floor. The lone occupant had already evacuated...
Manitowoc County Executive Director Looks Ahead to 2023 Projects
With 2022 well in the rearview mirror, Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer is looking ahead to what 2023 will bring. One of the major events this year is the purchasing of the former library from Lakeside Foods, which is located right up the road from the courthouse. “That’s a big...
Two Rivers Safety Committee to Gather This Morning
There is one more meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 8:15 this morning. After discussing any ongoing issues and reminding employees to use their near-miss reporting procedures, the committee will talk about December’s safety theme, Slips, Trips, and Falls.
Manitowoc Superintendent Explains Upcoming Referendum
Earlier this week, the Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education approved the inclusion of a referendum on the upcoming spring election ballot. . While on the WCUB Breakfast Club, Superintendent Jim Feil spoke about the referendum, specifically that this would essentially be a continuation of previously passed measures.
