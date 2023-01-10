Dorothy Mae Krejcarek, age 89, of Two Rivers, died Monday night, January 9, 2023, at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Dorothy Mae Krejcarek was born to Frank and Tille (Fidler) Kvitek on February 28th, 1933 in Cooperstown, Wisconsin. She was one of three girls in the family and took great pride in how she and her sisters, Olive and Lorraine, worked on the dairy farm alongside her parents and older brother Vic where she was born and raised. Dorothy was always proud that the farm continued to thrive. She attributed her enjoyment of work and strong work ethic to those beginnings.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO