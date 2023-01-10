Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling. Which Florida stores are closing or staying open?

What is happening with Bed Bath & Beyond?

Is the retailer about to declare bankruptcy ? Is it on the rebound ?

The store with towers of sheets, towels and kitchenware faces an uncertain future. But how is that uncertainty affecting stores in Florida?

Retailers facing challenges tend to close some stores, especially underperforming ones. Sears, Kmart, even Macy’s have all gradually shuttered stores across Florida and the country.

So far, several Florida locations of Bed Bath & Beyond, including one in Broward County, are on the shutdown list, according to the company.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Florida stores set to close

▪ Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., near Sawgrass Mills mall

▪ Orlando: 5295 International Dr.

▪ Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Pl.

▪ Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

South Florida locations remaining open

▪ Aventura: 19205 Biscayne Boulevard

▪ Boca Raton: 1400 Glades Rd. and 20560 State Road 7

▪ Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.

▪ Coral Gables area: 3301 Coral Way

▪ Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.

▪ Davie: 1801 South University Dr.

▪ Delray Beach: 14824 S. Military Trail

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 2701 N. Federal Hwy.

▪ Hialeah: 1460 W. 49th St.

▪ Kendall: 8380 S. Dixie Hwy.

▪ Miami International Mall area: 10640 NW 19th St.

▪ Palm Beach Gardens: 2410 PGA Blvd.

▪ Pompano Beach: 3459 N. Federal Hwy.

▪ Royal Palm Beach: 540 N. State Road 7

▪ West Palm Beach: 1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

What to know about Bed Bath & Beyond

▪ Coupons: The ubiquitous blue 20% off coupons in newspapers and magazines.

▪ Basic start: Founded as just Beth & Bath in 1971 in New Jersey with sheets and towels.

▪ Superstore: An expanded footprint began in 1985, evolving into dishes, kitchen appliances and housewares.

▪ Going public: Shares started being traded in 1992.