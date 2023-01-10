ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling. Which Florida stores are closing or staying open?

By Jeff Kleinman
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lOrM_0k9hv5T100

What is happening with Bed Bath & Beyond?

Is the retailer about to declare bankruptcy ? Is it on the rebound ?

The store with towers of sheets, towels and kitchenware faces an uncertain future. But how is that uncertainty affecting stores in Florida?

Retailers facing challenges tend to close some stores, especially underperforming ones. Sears, Kmart, even Macy’s have all gradually shuttered stores across Florida and the country.

So far, several Florida locations of Bed Bath & Beyond, including one in Broward County, are on the shutdown list, according to the company.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Florida stores set to close

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., near Sawgrass Mills mall

Orlando: 5295 International Dr.

Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Pl.

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

South Florida locations remaining open

Aventura: 19205 Biscayne Boulevard

Boca Raton: 1400 Glades Rd. and 20560 State Road 7

Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.

Coral Gables area: 3301 Coral Way

Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.

Davie: 1801 South University Dr.

Delray Beach: 14824 S. Military Trail

Fort Lauderdale: 2701 N. Federal Hwy.

Hialeah: 1460 W. 49th St.

Kendall: 8380 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami International Mall area: 10640 NW 19th St.

Palm Beach Gardens: 2410 PGA Blvd.

Pompano Beach: 3459 N. Federal Hwy.

Royal Palm Beach: 540 N. State Road 7

West Palm Beach: 1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

What to know about Bed Bath & Beyond

Coupons: The ubiquitous blue 20% off coupons in newspapers and magazines.

Basic start: Founded as just Beth & Bath in 1971 in New Jersey with sheets and towels.

Superstore: An expanded footprint began in 1985, evolving into dishes, kitchen appliances and housewares.

Going public: Shares started being traded in 1992.

Comments / 12

Stevie Jenson
4d ago

They used to have nice stuff at good prices. Then they decided to do limited goods and raise prices. That’s when I stopped going.

Reply
3
Mary-Louise Meyer
4d ago

Go woke, go broke. BB&B is way over priced anyway.

Reply
11
Lisa Renee Richardson
4d ago

The one in Sebring is closing and with clearance prices, they are still to high.

Reply
5
Related
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy