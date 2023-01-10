ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Has Blunt Message For Texas Fans

Every season it seems the calls of "Texas is back" ring around the college football world. But heading into the 2023 season, college football analyst Joel Klatt isn't giving the Longhorns any premature praise. "Texas doesn't get my attention until they've earned it," he said on Friday's edition of ...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas Yeager Shots

Effort matters. Texas Tech played hard for perhaps the first five minutes of the game at Iowa State and lost by 34. They gave it their all for an entire 40 minutes against Texas, a team of equal quality and superior talent to the Cyclones, and lost by only two points. A loss is a loss is a loss, but at least you can look at yourself in the mirror when you lose like men rather than mice.
LUBBOCK, TX
ramblinwreck.com

Volleyball Lands Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce

Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Pierce was a two-time All-District player for Austin High School. Putting together a stellar senior season, the sought-after recruit was named to the AVCA High School All-Region team. Pierce finished with 68 kills and 29 total blocks, including 22 solo blocks while playing in a team-high 41 sets, during her senior year. Going into the 2020 season, the Texas native was named an AVCA Elite Rising Senior and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list. As a junior, Pierce also received district 26-6A Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral

A photo of Arch Manning’s student identification card from the University of Texas went viral on Friday. Someone shared a photo on Snapchat that shows a person holding Manning’s student ID. The name on the ID is “Archibald C Manning.” The caption for the photo said “Bro already lost his ID first week of school... The post Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
The American Genius

Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

