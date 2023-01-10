Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Look: Texas All-American Linebacker To Return For Senior Year
All-Big 12 linebacker and Longhorns' defensive leader Jaylan Ford will return to school for his senior season. Ford announced his decision on social media this Saturday afternoon. A former three-star recruit in the Longhorns' 2020 class, Ford fell just short of winning Big 12 Defensive ...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Look: Joel Klatt Has Blunt Message For Texas Fans
Every season it seems the calls of "Texas is back" ring around the college football world. But heading into the 2023 season, college football analyst Joel Klatt isn't giving the Longhorns any premature praise. "Texas doesn't get my attention until they've earned it," he said on Friday's edition of ...
Texas Yeager Shots
Effort matters. Texas Tech played hard for perhaps the first five minutes of the game at Iowa State and lost by 34. They gave it their all for an entire 40 minutes against Texas, a team of equal quality and superior talent to the Cyclones, and lost by only two points. A loss is a loss is a loss, but at least you can look at yourself in the mirror when you lose like men rather than mice.
Volleyball Lands Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce
Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Pierce was a two-time All-District player for Austin High School. Putting together a stellar senior season, the sought-after recruit was named to the AVCA High School All-Region team. Pierce finished with 68 kills and 29 total blocks, including 22 solo blocks while playing in a team-high 41 sets, during her senior year. Going into the 2020 season, the Texas native was named an AVCA Elite Rising Senior and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list. As a junior, Pierce also received district 26-6A Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.
Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral
A photo of Arch Manning’s student identification card from the University of Texas went viral on Friday. Someone shared a photo on Snapchat that shows a person holding Manning’s student ID. The name on the ID is “Archibald C Manning.” The caption for the photo said “Bro already lost his ID first week of school... The post Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
New group of Bowie High School alumni joins federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is the initial KVUE Defenders report on the allegations against Betsy Cornwell, published in September 2022. There are now new allegations against long-time Austin ISD teacher Diane "Betsy" Cornwell. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported claims that the Bowie High...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion
The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
