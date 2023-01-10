Effort matters. Texas Tech played hard for perhaps the first five minutes of the game at Iowa State and lost by 34. They gave it their all for an entire 40 minutes against Texas, a team of equal quality and superior talent to the Cyclones, and lost by only two points. A loss is a loss is a loss, but at least you can look at yourself in the mirror when you lose like men rather than mice.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO