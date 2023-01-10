Country Star Jennifer Hart Marries Rob Ricotta

Jennifer Hart, 30, kicked off the New Year… by getting married!

The country star and her longtime love Rob Ricotta, 32, tied the knot on January 1 at the Loveless Barn in Nashville. See the pics!

Hart opened up about the wedding to People, sharing, "Rob loves celebrating New Year's, so I thought getting married on January 1 would give me a reason to love and celebrate it. It was an epic way to start off the year."

The bride wore a gown from Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique in Chandler, Arizona, as she walked down on aisle decorated in floral designs by creative director and groomsman Ian Schober.

Sharing her special mementos for the day, Jennifer told People, "My something old was my great grandmother's pearl ring, while my something new was pearl drop earrings my 104-year-old grandma bought me for the wedding. I also borrowed my sister's bracelet gifted to her from our grandpa, and my something blue was a turquoise heart-shaped pendant attached to my bouquet, gifted to me by my new mother-in-law."

Ricotta gushed over his bride, telling the mag, "Seeing my bride in white coming down the aisle to meet me at the end was something I was so looking forward to.”

Rob’s father Reverend Robert J. Ricotta, Sr. married the couple as they exchanged custom rings. Hart’s was by master jeweler Randy Rector and Ricotta’s by artisan jeweler Luane Pigeon.

Guests included Miss Arizona 2011 Jennifer Sedler and Miss Oklahoma 2013 Kelsey Griswold-Paul, as well as country music’s John Morgan, Stephanie Quayle and Jason Aldean’s drummer Rich Redmond.

After the ceremony, the couple hosted a reception with a buffet dinner and cigar bar.

Hart joked "We had to incorporate ricotta somewhere. So, our wedding cake was an Italian cannoli cake with ricotta cheese filling, and part of our party favors included a homemade ricotta cake truffle."

Jennifer incorporated some of her own music into the dances at the reception, including a father-daughter dance to “Half the Man,” a song she wrote for her dad. She also danced with Rob to “18,” a tune she wrote for him while they were dating. She called it "one of the most special moments of my life."

After their big day Jennifer and Rob headed to Tulum for their celebrate, followed by a visit to Disney World in Orlando.

"I just can't wait to do life together," Jennifer said. "The fun, the mundane, the good, the bad. Having him alongside me for all of it.

Rob added, "I'm truly looking forward to the day-to-day of looking after one another and yet still chasing our dreams in tandem.”

Jennifer and Rob started dating in August 2019, and she revealed to People last year, "We actually met in a writing session that he wasn't supposed to be at. I was not wearing makeup or anything. I wasn't expecting a guy to come over to my place."

Shedding some light on who Rob is, she added, "He's a songwriter, a drummer, an actor and a voiceover actor. There's nothing he can't do. He even does home and studio designing. The only thing I found that he can't do is foosball."

Ricotta popped the question at Stephens Gap Cave Preserve in Woodville, Alabama in September 2022.

"Rob reserved this cave for us," Hart revealed to the mag. "We hiked down to the cave and the only thing I remember him saying is, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

Adding to the romance was a surprise as they exited the cave. A cello and violin player were waiting for them an playing her song "18.”