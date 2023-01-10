Yaw to hold Town Hall by telephone

Williamsport, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw is holding a Town Hall by telephone tonight for residents living in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

The event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will allow residents to discuss important state-related issues.

“I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” Yaw (R-23) said. “Whether they want to ask a question or just listen to the discussion, I hope residents will participate.”

The Telephone Town Hall format allows community residents to participate in a discussion about state issues without the need to travel throughout the region. Participants may ask questions or simply remain on their phone line to listen to the conversation. Residents can sign up for the event in advance by visiting Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com .

The event also will feature a live audio stream page that allows smartphone, tablet and computer users to listen and submit online questions for the senator. A link to the live audio stream will be available immediately prior to the event at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com/access-live .

More than 40,000 households across the five counties will be contacted the day of the event to participate in the discussion. For more information, residents may contact Yaw’s office toll-free at 1-800-443-5772.

For more state-related news and information, constituents can visit Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.