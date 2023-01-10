ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
First $81 Million Opioid Settlement Payment Headed to Michigan

Local governments in Michigan will start seeing funds from an opioid settlement worth billions of dollars involving multiple states. The Michigan Attorney General’s office says those funds were supposed to be distributed at the end of last year but were held up by legal challenges from the Ottawa County Commission.
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
Healthy Moms, Babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has become one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The benefit through the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative aims to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and looks to make sure women receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, along with support for interventions proven to increase health outcomes for women and their children, according to the Office of the Governor.
Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined

The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
