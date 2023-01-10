Read full article on original website
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
Michigan receives $1 million to support opioid crisis relief
Michigan is receiving a federal grant to help combat the lasting effects of the state's opioid epidemic.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealer License But Will Still Sell Cars In The State
Last year, the Michigan Department of State called Carvana an “imminent threat” to the public as the company committed “fraudulent acts” and violated the terms of an earlier probation agreement 127 times. As a result, their dealer license was suspended and the department promised to seek its revocation.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Michigan heads into new budget season with $9.2 billion surplus as 'mild recession' looms
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats are kicking off a new era of power in Lansing with a shiny late Christmas gift: a surplus of funds they'll be able to decide how to dish out. During Friday's biannual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, which bring together state budget officials and fiscal...
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
First $81 Million Opioid Settlement Payment Headed to Michigan
Local governments in Michigan will start seeing funds from an opioid settlement worth billions of dollars involving multiple states. The Michigan Attorney General’s office says those funds were supposed to be distributed at the end of last year but were held up by legal challenges from the Ottawa County Commission.
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
Healthy Moms, Babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has become one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The benefit through the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative aims to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and looks to make sure women receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, along with support for interventions proven to increase health outcomes for women and their children, according to the Office of the Governor.
Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined
The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
