northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
northeastnews.net

System failure temporarily closes Kansas City Museum

A failure of the HVAC system that controls temperature and humidity inside Corinthian Hall caused water damage to roughly 1,000 square feet in isolated areas of the museum on Wed., January 11. Damages resulted in the museum’s temporary closure that will extend through March. The good news, according to...
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
northeastnews.net

One dead, two injured in North Blue Ridge shooting

One person is dead and two more are injured after an overnight shooting in the 700 block of Lewis. This morning just before 2:15 a.m., Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officers were called to a residence on Lewis Avenue just south of Winner Road on a reported shooting. Upon their...
