Austin, TX

Kaxan entertains kids at book signing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN mascot and “spokesdog” Kaxan’s rags-to-riches story entertained children and their families at BookPeople Children’s Storytime on Saturday. Based on his true story, “Becoming Kaxan” was the featured book at Saturday’s event, read by author Olga Vilkotskaya. It tells the story of Kaxan’s transition from a stray dog found in the alley […]
Manor ISD names Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Monday to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent. She takes over for acting superintendent and Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins. He stepped into the role after previous superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer left in December. Williams-Hill joined Manor ISD in […]
Refill of Lake Marble Falls begins Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) lowered Lake Marble Falls nearly seven feet in October 2022, they plan to begin refilling it beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The lake has been lowered for more than three months to allow for work on the intake structure at Starcke Dam.
New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más

In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
AUSTIN, TX

