The rodeo was Austin’s most-attended event in 2022
No offense, Michael Dell and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but horses and carnival rides are bigger draws coming out of the pandemic around these parts.
City of Austin provides update on Tenant Relocation Program
On Tuesday, the City of Austin Housing and Planning Department provided its 60-day update of the Tenant Relocation Program for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Kaxan entertains kids at book signing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN mascot and “spokesdog” Kaxan’s rags-to-riches story entertained children and their families at BookPeople Children’s Storytime on Saturday. Based on his true story, “Becoming Kaxan” was the featured book at Saturday’s event, read by author Olga Vilkotskaya. It tells the story of Kaxan’s transition from a stray dog found in the alley […]
Travis County’s largest mental health facility is its jail. Judge Brown looking at diversion options
According to County Judge Andy Brown, the largest mental health facility in our county is the jail.
Pearce Lane improvements coming for Del Valle
Big improvements are in store for roads in Del Valle, starting with Pearce Lane.
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
Manor ISD names Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Monday to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent. She takes over for acting superintendent and Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins. He stepped into the role after previous superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer left in December. Williams-Hill joined Manor ISD in […]
Round Rock ISD superintendent gives outlook for spring semester
Dr. Hafedh Azaiez says the district is healthy despite the resurgence of flu cases and COVID in the area. He says those absences from teachers and students are relatively low - a wanted improvement from this time last year.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Patients don’t panic: Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension negotiation update
In summary, the provider says it is still working in good faith to come to an agreement but alleges the health system of trying to make up lost profit in other states by raising prices in Texas.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
Recovering from a record number of teachers dropping out, Austin ISD has ideas for retention
In a couple of weeks, the Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees is set to vote on some changes the district hopes will recruit and retain teachers.
Routine vaccinations for kindergarteners dips for second year in a row, what Austin pediatricians are seeing
A Center for Disease Control report said the vaccination rate for kindergarten students across the United States has dipped lower for a second year in a row - an Austin pediatrician said she has seen that trend in her practice.
KXAN
Refill of Lake Marble Falls begins Monday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) lowered Lake Marble Falls nearly seven feet in October 2022, they plan to begin refilling it beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The lake has been lowered for more than three months to allow for work on the intake structure at Starcke Dam.
KXAN
New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más
In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
