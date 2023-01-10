ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow

There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy

Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
NREL study shows how Mexico could reach its goal of 35% clean electricity by 2024

The U.S. government’s diplomatic engagement with Mexico on renewables came into view this week as Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that “Mexico’s abundant clean energy resources” could power the nation “more than 100x over.”. Granholm pointed to a study by the National Renewable...

