The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
All new cars sold in California will have to be free of fossil fuels by 2035, but experts and stakeholders have pinpointed the key roadblocks the policy faces.
A new solar plant in Georgia will be the direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act, the last significant piece of legislation to pass under the Democratic trifecta.
More than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would see a reduction in the percentage of income spent on transportation energy—the gasoline or electricity that powers their cars, SUVs and pickups—if they switched to electric vehicles. And more than 90% of households that replace gas-powered vehicles...
Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Despite increases in renewable energy, a report from the Rhodium Group released on January 10 finds that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States rose by 1.3 percent last year compared to 2021. GHGs like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide trap some of the Earth’s outgoing energy and...
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing global energy crisis, rampant inflation,...
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
Researchers warn that the ‘lowest-income Americans could get left behind’ in the EV revolution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has decided to build a new natural gas plant despite concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency that its analysis of alternatives is faulty and that the project is at odds with President Biden’s clean energy goals. Tennessee Valley...
According to a new report by S&P Global Mobility, America needs to quadruple the number of electric car charging stations it has in the next three years and increase it eightfold by 2030 if it's to support the number of EVs expected on our roads. Logically, the need for more...
The U.S. government’s diplomatic engagement with Mexico on renewables came into view this week as Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that “Mexico’s abundant clean energy resources” could power the nation “more than 100x over.”. Granholm pointed to a study by the National Renewable...
