DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
GoFundMe set up for family of driver killed in DUI crash on Guide Meridian
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The driver killed in a DUI crash on the Guide Meridian has been identified by family members. 49-year-old Tarria Conger was driving on the Guide Friday night when her car was rear-ended near Kellogg Road. The force of the crash pushed her car for an entire...
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
Driver sought after ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, fleeing in stolen vehicle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was reportedly rammed by a car during a traffic stop about 11:40am on Wednesday, January 11th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the deputy was stepping out of their vehicle in the area of Samish Way and Bill McDonald Parkway when the driver backed up into the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. The driver immediately drove away.
City to seek funding for Bell Road overpass
Although the project was ditched in 2020, the city of Blaine will be seeking grant funding in February with the support of BNSF Railway to build a bridge over the railroad crossing on Bell Road near its intersection with Peace Portal Drive. The city of Blaine has hired David Evans...
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
Man arrested after breaking into Whatcom County Courthouse
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man may soon find himself back in the Whatcom County Courthouse on official business after deputies say he broke in and vandalized the building last weekend. The sheriff’s office says deputies initially responded Sunday morning, January 8th, to a report that the lock on the...
Man held on $1 million bond after fiery crash kills driver on Guide Meridian
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man is being held in the Whatcom County Jail on $1 million bond for causing a wreck that killed another driver on the Guide Meridian Friday night, January 6th. Bellingham Police say Teofilo Garcia Uribe was intoxicated while speeding south on Meridian in an SUV...
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Bellingham mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
One dog and several outdoor cats on the property were located safely and taken into possession by the Whatcom Humane Society.
Storm bringing several hazards to Whatcom County into the weekend
Atmospheric river will dump steady rain over the lowlands and mountains.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
This storm has the potential to cause Nooksack River flooding in Whatcom County
Atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, warm temperatures to Whatcom County
Social media video shows Bellingham homeless camp that burned
A large fire destroyed tents and other property at a homeless encampment in Bellingham that is the focus of an ongoing lawsuit.
Bellingham Schools responds to civil suit complaint
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Attorney’s for Bellingham Public Schools, named as a defendant in a lawsuit in US District Court filed on behalf of a former Squalicum High School student, have filed a response to the claims made in the complaint. An attorney for a former Squalicum High School...
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Bellingham Public Schools responds to lawsuit alleging student’s assault report mishandled
The student alleged the district failed in its duty to protect and care for her and neglected its duties to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement.
Readers have chosen Bellingham’s favorite taco restaurant. Here are the bracket results
After five rounds, the votes are in. Here’s what you decided is Bellingham’s favorite taco joint — do you agree?
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
