Blaine, WA

KING 5

I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure

BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
BLAINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Driver sought after ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, fleeing in stolen vehicle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was reportedly rammed by a car during a traffic stop about 11:40am on Wednesday, January 11th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the deputy was stepping out of their vehicle in the area of Samish Way and Bill McDonald Parkway when the driver backed up into the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. The driver immediately drove away.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

City to seek funding for Bell Road overpass

Although the project was ditched in 2020, the city of Blaine will be seeking grant funding in February with the support of BNSF Railway to build a bridge over the railroad crossing on Bell Road near its intersection with Peace Portal Drive. The city of Blaine has hired David Evans...
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Man arrested after breaking into Whatcom County Courthouse

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man may soon find himself back in the Whatcom County Courthouse on official business after deputies say he broke in and vandalized the building last weekend. The sheriff’s office says deputies initially responded Sunday morning, January 8th, to a report that the lock on the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Schools responds to civil suit complaint

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Attorney’s for Bellingham Public Schools, named as a defendant in a lawsuit in US District Court filed on behalf of a former Squalicum High School student, have filed a response to the claims made in the complaint. An attorney for a former Squalicum High School...
BELLINGHAM, WA

