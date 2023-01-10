A book series featuring a fictional Ozarks detective, which has novels taking place from Hannibal, Missouri to Branson, has a new book set in Reeds Spring. The Ozarks based detective, Booger McClain, is the brainchild of author Alan Brown, a St. Louis resident who attended the College of the Ozarks in the 1970s. Alan Brown wrote the first in the series, ‘Children of the Carnival’ after he turned 60. He found a love of writing and enlisted the help of his son Brian, a Springfield native who now resides in St. Louis, to craft several of the subsequent novels in the McClain series.

REEDS SPRING, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO