Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain
A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
As price of drinking water rises, EP Water approves increase: Ivonne Santiago
The price of drinking water is rising across the nation, including in El Paso. My colleagues and I on El Paso Water’s Public Service Board recently approved an increase of $9.03 per month on the typical residential bill for water, wastewater and stormwater charges. Increases are never easy decisions to make. Water affordability for the most vulnerable portion of our population — low-income customers and seniors — is always at the center of every PSB discussion when...
Vacations across America: Travel to Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore National Memorial honors four presidents representing important moments in the history of the United States.
Most US car owners would benefit from EV switch, but lowest-income Americans could be left behind: study
More than 90 percent of car-owning households in the U.S. could reduce both the amount they pay to power their vehicles and their greenhouse gas emissions if they decided to go electric, a new study has found.
Karine Jean-Pierre said search for documents was 'completed' before WH announced more classified docs found
Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday afternoon lawyers had finished searching for classified documents, but more were found during a search later that day.
The Merrick Garland You Don’t Know
The nation’s famously low-key attorney general is actually quite comfortable in the spotlight, and may have a clearer roadmap than people think to the most momentous decision ever to face a prosecutor: whether to take on Donald Trump.
PERSPECTIVE: U.S. Rep. Crow talks drugs, immigration and Buckley SFB
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District — which includes Aurora — won The Gazette’s endorsement in his 2022 re-election bid. He recently spent time with The Gazette’s editorial board to discuss multiple challenges ahead, including the potential loss of a fighter jet wing at Buckley Space Force Base, a flood of illegal immigrants into his district and a deadly fentanyl crisis. The interview was edited for length. Gazette: Our editorial board recently visited Buckley Space Force Base and was impressed...
