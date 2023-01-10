ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain

A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
WASHINGTON STATE
The El Paso Times

As price of drinking water rises, EP Water approves increase: Ivonne Santiago

The price of drinking water is rising across the nation, including in El Paso. My colleagues and I on El Paso Water’s Public Service Board recently approved an increase of $9.03 per month on the typical residential bill for water, wastewater and stormwater charges. Increases are never easy decisions to make. Water affordability for the most vulnerable portion of our population — low-income customers and seniors — is always at the center of every PSB discussion when...
EL PASO, TX
POLITICO

The Merrick Garland You Don’t Know

The nation’s famously low-key attorney general is actually quite comfortable in the spotlight, and may have a clearer roadmap than people think to the most momentous decision ever to face a prosecutor: whether to take on Donald Trump.
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: U.S. Rep. Crow talks drugs, immigration and Buckley SFB

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District — which includes Aurora — won The Gazette’s endorsement in his 2022 re-election bid. He recently spent time with The Gazette’s editorial board to discuss multiple challenges ahead, including the potential loss of a fighter jet wing at Buckley Space Force Base, a flood of illegal immigrants into his district and a deadly fentanyl crisis. The interview was edited for length. Gazette: Our editorial board recently visited Buckley Space Force Base and was impressed...
COLORADO STATE

