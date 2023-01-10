ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Hampton County's Mudflat Relief

It appears Hampton County has freed itself from that dreaded mudflat it has been stuck on for several years. At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, Camille Welch and J.J. Jinks were seated as new members of the Hampton County Council, and incumbent Darin Williams was seated after his reelection to the Council. Noah Alexander was elected Chairman and Darin Williams was reelected as Vice Chairman. It is my observation over the past several months of the Council’s actions that those two individuals have over and over tried to provide common sense leadership to a floundering Council and administrator. Perhaps with new leadership and a willingness to work together, the people of Hampton County can avoid the pluff mud that has been gumming up fiscal responsibility and transparency.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant Town Council considers addition of citizen-run green commission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bluffton residents speak with new police chief at open house

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Bluffton residents had a chance to speak with their new Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz on Thursday at an open house where he answered their questions and addressed some concerns. Babkiewicz worked at the department for 14 years before being chosen as chief in December. One...
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Large boat catches fire at Port Royal Landing Marina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A large boat caught fire Friday afternoon at the Port Royal Landing Marina. The City of Beaufort said a full structure fire response was requested around 2:30 p.m. It took firefighters around two hours to extinguish the fire and clear the scene. No further details were released. This is a developing […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy