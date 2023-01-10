Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
live5news.com
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
live5news.com
Officials outline Dorchester County road projects and Penny Tax updates for 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Going into 2023, a county official breaks down where people can expect to see construction and what is in the works for the next few years. In November of 2022, people who live in Dorchester County voted 59% to 41% in favor of continuing the penny sales tax that funds road improvement projects.
'We're the same people.' Clarendon County community making a call for peace this weekend
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County community is coming together on Sunday to spread awareness about violence and make a call for peace. “Summerton and Manning…for years we feuded with each other. We’re the same people," said community member Dale Powell. Powell has been part of...
Body found near Johns Island home, CCSO says the death “appears suspicious”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered outside a Johns Island home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road around 1:00 p.m. after a body was found in the backyard “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew […]
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry lawmakers taking action after controversial raptor nest removal
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Local lawmakers say they are prepared to protect wildlife following the unauthorized removal of a large raptor nest. The nest was on top of a Mount Pleasant cell phone tower along Rifle Range Road until Thursday when workers removed it without a permit. “I’m...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: Hampton County's Mudflat Relief
It appears Hampton County has freed itself from that dreaded mudflat it has been stuck on for several years. At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, Camille Welch and J.J. Jinks were seated as new members of the Hampton County Council, and incumbent Darin Williams was seated after his reelection to the Council. Noah Alexander was elected Chairman and Darin Williams was reelected as Vice Chairman. It is my observation over the past several months of the Council’s actions that those two individuals have over and over tried to provide common sense leadership to a floundering Council and administrator. Perhaps with new leadership and a willingness to work together, the people of Hampton County can avoid the pluff mud that has been gumming up fiscal responsibility and transparency.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant Town Council considers addition of citizen-run green commission
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek United Methodist to open as warming shelter Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek United Methodist is opening its doors for those in need as a warming center Saturday, Jan. 14. The church will open at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next few days.
live5news.com
Community remembers life of Mt. Pleasant Councilwoman: ‘She was a gamechanger’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends, family and members of the community celebrated the life of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. Her funeral was held on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant after she died at the age...
abccolumbia.com
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
abcnews4.com
Bluffton residents speak with new police chief at open house
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Bluffton residents had a chance to speak with their new Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz on Thursday at an open house where he answered their questions and addressed some concerns. Babkiewicz worked at the department for 14 years before being chosen as chief in December. One...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Land Trust asks for input on plans of 44-acre preserve surrounding Angel Oak
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans are starting to finalize for the Angel Oak Preserve. It's 44 acres of land surrounding the historic angel oak tree in the heart of Johns Island. The Lowcountry Land Trust wants your feedback on the plans for the park and is asking for...
abcnews4.com
Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
Large boat catches fire at Port Royal Landing Marina
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A large boat caught fire Friday afternoon at the Port Royal Landing Marina. The City of Beaufort said a full structure fire response was requested around 2:30 p.m. It took firefighters around two hours to extinguish the fire and clear the scene. No further details were released. This is a developing […]
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
live5news.com
Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
abcnews4.com
CCSD helps 289 homeless students in the district through McKinney-Vento program
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Helping those who experience homelessness in our school districts. That's the goal of the McKinney-Vento program. It's a federal program that started in 1987, and at the Charleston County School District, the program serves hundreds of families and children every year. About 90 percent...
Comments / 0