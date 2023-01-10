Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
kmaland.com
Transfer OT Rouse chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
klkntv.com
Girl Scout cookie season is here; new flavor will only be sold online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forget winter, spring, summer and fall. Tuesday was the start of the unofficial fifth season: Girl Scout cookie season. This year, the Girl Scouts are unveiling a new flavor, but it will only be available online. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, raspberry-flavored cookie dipped...
WOWT
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month. “It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
