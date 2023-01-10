Read full article on original website
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 points favorites in the rematch against Notre Dame. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down.
Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 73: Orange survive Irish 3-point barrage
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It required a comeback in the second half, but the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-6, 5-2) survived a three-point barrage from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6) to win 78-73 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Notre Dame made 15 triples on the night to Syracuse’s eight, but the Orange was able to edge the Irish with a 36-20 points in the paint advantage.
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame II: Yellowstone Boogaloo
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: South Bend, IN. Students: 8,854 students who have already professed their love to Sam...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
White 4-0 4-0 0-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. It looks like we have some clear favorites for the rest of the season. For home games, it should be the white Block S 1⁄4 zip and for road games it should be the blue Block S. We love the script...
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) is back in action Saturday night in a rematch against the veteran-heavy but struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). The Orange hope to build some momentum at home before preparing to hit the road against #16 Miami. A victory would also give Syracuse nine wins in its last 11 games.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Preseason Player of the Year
When you’re a lacrosse player who scores 223 points over the course of two seasons, there’s a good chance that people are going to take notice of you. That’s exactly what’s happening right now for Syracuse Orange attacker Meaghan Tyrrell, who yesterday was named USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Division I Women’s Preseason Player of the Year.
Syracuse Orange rank 5th in NACDA Director’s Cup Standings
The Syracuse Orange have started the 2022-23 athletic year on a strong note. After the disappointment of last year, the fall sports have the Orange ranked 5th in the latest NACDA Director’s Cup standings. Syracuse earned 310.5 points and trails North Carolina, Stanford, BYU and Ohio State. The highlight...
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College
Has the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team finally found its groove? Coming off back-to-back double-digit victories against Pittsburgh and Clemson, Syracuse (12-4, 3-2) looks to be riding high heading into its Thursday night matchup against the Boston College Eagles (13-5, 3-2). The Orange look to secure its third-straight win...
Syracuse basketball freshman Maliq Brown records first career double-double
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned an important victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. In what was one of the more complete games of the season from Syracuse, freshman forward Maliq Brown stood out with the first double-double of his college career. Brown came off the pine...
Syracuse football: A look at some possible replacements for Nick Monroe
Well, since it’s reported that Syracuse Orange cornerbacks coach and long time recruiting guru is heading home to Minnesota after impressing them during the Pinstripe bowl, I guess it’s time to look at a few options for Rocky Long to use to fill in the gap. Monroe leaves to take a role as co-defensive coordinator with the Gophers after being part of Dino Babers’ staffs since his Bowling Green days and was at Colgate prior to that, so a long time spent in Central New York.
