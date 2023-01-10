Well, since it’s reported that Syracuse Orange cornerbacks coach and long time recruiting guru is heading home to Minnesota after impressing them during the Pinstripe bowl, I guess it’s time to look at a few options for Rocky Long to use to fill in the gap. Monroe leaves to take a role as co-defensive coordinator with the Gophers after being part of Dino Babers’ staffs since his Bowling Green days and was at Colgate prior to that, so a long time spent in Central New York.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO