Read full article on original website
Related
Derby wrestling motivated by loss of assistant coach
Derby High School boasts one of the best wrestling programs in the state. But the Panthers suffered a loss before the wrestling season started.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
westsidewired.net
Westside’s Odvody reaches 1,000 point milestone
Westside’s Tate Odvody reached a milestone on the basketball court last weekend. The senior surpassed the 1,000 point mark with 13 points against Bellevue East on Friday, Jan 6. Then the Warrior shooting guard put up a season high 24 points against No. 5 Millard North on Saturday, Jan. 7. Odvody knew he had to focus on the matchup with the defending state champs, after reaching 1,000 points in his high school career.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Mike Boynton campaigns for every Big 12 team to make March Madness
Mike Boynton wants the conversation to begin: all 10 Big 12 basketball teams making the NCAA Tournament. “I think it's important that the conversation is started as early as possible, because there's this notion that you can't have the whole league make it to the tournament,” Boynton said. “And until somebody shows me...
Shorthanded Riverhawks Come Up Just Short of Chinooks
Starting several eighth-graders due to injury, the Toledo girls basketball team hung around with Kalama but fell at home in Central 2B play, 37-32, Wednesday night. The Riverhawks trailed 24-12 at the halftime break, and outscored Kalama 12-1 in the fourth, but fell just short with a depleted varsity roster.
mwhswildcats.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Bellevue East Senior 59 – 51
The Wildcats were able to get a victory on a night they were cold from deep!. After falling behind early, they used some tenacious defense to pull even by the end of the 1st quarter. The defense continued into the 2nd to get the lead going into halftime. Bellevue East would not go away and nearly took the lead. MW used some transition buckets to pull away in the 4th. The Wildcats were also able to convert from the FT line going 11/14 in the 4th.
thecarnegieherald.com
Herald to broadcast Carnegie games at tourney
Carnegie High School basketball fans that won't be able to make the trip to Anadarko next week to watch the 2023 Caddo County Basketball Tournament won't have to miss much ... thanks to the Carnegie Herald. The Herald, through its Caddo Sports Broadcasting Network, will be broadcasting the area games...
Balanced Panthers top Breck
Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
Comments / 0