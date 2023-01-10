ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westsidewired.net

Westside’s Odvody reaches 1,000 point milestone

Westside’s Tate Odvody reached a milestone on the basketball court last weekend. The senior surpassed the 1,000 point mark with 13 points against Bellevue East on Friday, Jan 6. Then the Warrior shooting guard put up a season high 24 points against No. 5 Millard North on Saturday, Jan. 7. Odvody knew he had to focus on the matchup with the defending state champs, after reaching 1,000 points in his high school career.
mwhswildcats.com

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Bellevue East Senior 59 – 51

The Wildcats were able to get a victory on a night they were cold from deep!. After falling behind early, they used some tenacious defense to pull even by the end of the 1st quarter. The defense continued into the 2nd to get the lead going into halftime. Bellevue East would not go away and nearly took the lead. MW used some transition buckets to pull away in the 4th. The Wildcats were also able to convert from the FT line going 11/14 in the 4th.
thecarnegieherald.com

Herald to broadcast Carnegie games at tourney

Carnegie High School basketball fans that won't be able to make the trip to Anadarko next week to watch the 2023 Caddo County Basketball Tournament won't have to miss much ... thanks to the Carnegie Herald. The Herald, through its Caddo Sports Broadcasting Network, will be broadcasting the area games...
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Balanced Panthers top Breck

Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
