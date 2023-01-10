The Wildcats were able to get a victory on a night they were cold from deep!. After falling behind early, they used some tenacious defense to pull even by the end of the 1st quarter. The defense continued into the 2nd to get the lead going into halftime. Bellevue East would not go away and nearly took the lead. MW used some transition buckets to pull away in the 4th. The Wildcats were also able to convert from the FT line going 11/14 in the 4th.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO