Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont administration officials hold policy briefings on key issues
Members of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration are holding a series of issue briefings for legislators. Each provides an overview of an issue the Republican will focus on during the legislative session and gives legislators an opportunity to question agency leaders. Following the November election, Democrats and Progressives in...
wamc.org
Environmental advocates review prospects for climate legislation during Vermont legislative session
With a Democratic/Progressive supermajority in the Vermont Legislature this session, environmental advocates in the state are hoping that aggressive action on climate legislation will be passed during the biennium. This week the Act on Climate Coalition discussed their expectations for proposed legislation. The Vermont Act on Climate Coalition is a...
wamc.org
The Capitol Connection #2302 - SUNY Chancellor John King
(Airs 01/12/23 @ 3 p.m. & 01/14/23 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with SUNY Chancellor John King about New York’s higher education system. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
NYS School Boards Assoc. happy with Gov. Hochul's funding proposals
Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her policy goals for 2023 in her State of the State speech this week. The Democrat is seeking to invest billions of additional dollars into New York’s public school system through Foundation Aid. It’s distributed through a formula that takes school district wealth and student needs into consideration, with the goal of equally distributing resources for all students. Under Hochul’s plan, state schools would see an additional $2.7 billion in Foundation Aid funding, an increase of about 13 percent, bringing the state's total investment in Foundation Aid to around $24 billion.
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 1/13/23
Cloudy and breezy with rain this morning, and rain changing to snow across the Western and Central Adirondacks and closer to the Canadian Border. Up to 3-6 inches of snow will be possible in these areas. Scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the 30s north, 50s south of I-90, with falling temperatures this afternoon.
Comments / 0