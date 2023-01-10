According to the Denver Police Department, the number of traffic deaths in the city fell in 2022, but not by enough to make anyone happy. The 82 fatalities last year were only two fewer than the 84 counted in 2021. Moreover, the latter total was a modern record, and the 2022 sum was higher than in every other twelve-month period going back more than a decade. This performance indicates how far Denver is from achieving the goal of Vision Zero, an action plan launched in 2016 with the stated goal of "zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030."

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO