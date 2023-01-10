Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Westword
Introducing New Denver Duo The Huckle Bearers
Denver musicians Nicholas Fennel and Eric Thompson are ready to take their show on the road and play for eager ears. The duo behind The Huckle Bearers have been at it for less than a year, but Fennel explains he’s had music written for a gigging two-piece acoustic act for a while. He just needed to find an upright bassist who shared his vision. Then an old friend rolled into town.
Westword
Winter Theater Roundup: The Good, the Evil, and the Very, Very Funny
It's prime indoor activity season, and Denver area theaters clearly understood the assignment. Around town this winter, you'll find toe-tapping musical comedies, riveting character studies and age-old struggles between good and evil — all in the comfort of the best intimate theater spaces the city has to offer. So...
Westword
It's Friday the 13th! Five Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals
Friday the 13th is seen as an unlucky day by many, but it's definitely a lucky one for tattoo fans. Whether you have one tattoo or you're covered, you know that today is the day to get discount ink. Many shops are offering deals; we're highlighting five below. Before you...
Westword
Seth Beamer's Rising Star
Seth Beamer is building momentum in the new year. The indie-pop solo artist recently won Channel 93.3 KTCL’s Hometown for the Holidays competition with his first single, "The Runaround." He competed against more than a hundred other local bands in the popular contest. The top ten songs were chosen...
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Cowboys and culture collide in another big, creative mashup of events and activities this weekend. You can hit the rodeo, roll around a rink or catch a theater opening; this is also your last chance to experience a holiday tradition at the Denver Zoo. For free events around town, see...
Westword
First Look: Molotov Kitschen Is Set to Explode on the Scene January 18
When: Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday beginning January 18. What we saw: On January 11, chef Bo Porytko stood behind the small chef's counter, welcoming guests on night one of soft openings for his new eatery, Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails. "It's my birthday," he said, grinning. But the Denver dining scene is the one getting the gift.
Westword
The Best Places to Sip Tea in Denver
There’s something special about drinking well-made tea. It’s the type of beverage that often sparks true appreciation for quality and origins, and it's associated with taking time to enjoy a simple pleasure. If you're looking for a comforting break from the day, these are the best places in Denver for tea enthusiasts to embrace their beloved beverage:
Westword
Remembering Mary Voelz Chandler
Mary Voelz Chandler, one of the most significant voices in the history of Colorado's art and architecture scene and a beloved friend, colleague and cultural icon, has succumbed to cancer after an arduous year-and-a-half-long struggle. Mary was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 14, 1948, the eldest of the...
Westword
Is Denver the Worst Place to Raise a Family?
According to a study conducted by a website called Schoolaroo, Denver is the worst city in the nation (out of 151 it looked at, anyway) to raise a family. The “study” ranked 151 cities in seven categories — Education, Finances, Health Care, Home Atmosphere, Leisure, Quality of Life, and Safety.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Is Drive-Thru Weed Really That Bad?
Dear Stoner: Why is a drive-thru marijuana dispensary something that the city even cares about? There are drive-thru liquor stores, you know. Why is drive-thru weed so bad?. Dear Glutton: Drive-thru dispensary sales initially became legal temporarily in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic, but then were made permanent as long as the local government also approves and the dispensary receives the proper permits. Denver is actually one of the few local governments to have opted in to drive-thru dispensary sales, but stores must still apply for a license. Once a dispensary's security and surveillance plans are approved by the city, it can operate a drive-thru or walk-up sales window.
Westword
New Bill Would Overhaul Colorado's Marijuana Delivery, Social Equity Programs
Just over two years into the state's social equity initiative, a bill proposing to overhaul the program was introduced on January 9, the first day of the 2023 legislative session. The first state in the nation to allow recreational marijuana sales, Colorado has been criticized for not having social equity...
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Westword
What's the Holdup? The Denver Permitting Process Is a Quagmire for New Restaurants
“It is frankly impossible for a middle-class person to start a business with these kinds of delays and these kinds of demands,” says Kristin Lacy, co-owner of Convivio Cafe, which opened its doors at 4935 West 38th Avenue last November after enduring a long process of getting permits, inspections and business licenses from the City of Denver.
Westword
Pedestrian Advocate Phyllis Mack Lands $400,000 for Her Neighborhood's Sidewalks
For Phyllis Mack, who lives in Walsh Manor, a Denver Housing Authority complex located where Athmar Park meets Ruby Hill, getting around her immediate neighborhood can be a complete hassle. "The sidewalks are small, so I have to go out in the street," says Mack, 75, who uses a motorized...
Westword
Ghost Bike Memorializing Hit-and-Run Victim at 38th and Sheridan Keeps Getting Run Over
On December 9, a driver speeding north on Sheridan Boulevard ran a red light at West 38th Avenue and killed Logan Rocklin, a 34-year-old biker who was riding in the crosswalk. The driver never stopped. In the days that followed, Rocklin's loved ones set up a ghost bike — a...
Westword
Traffic Deaths in 2022 Totaled 82: What's Denver's Plan to Make 2023 Safer?
According to the Denver Police Department, the number of traffic deaths in the city fell in 2022, but not by enough to make anyone happy. The 82 fatalities last year were only two fewer than the 84 counted in 2021. Moreover, the latter total was a modern record, and the 2022 sum was higher than in every other twelve-month period going back more than a decade. This performance indicates how far Denver is from achieving the goal of Vision Zero, an action plan launched in 2016 with the stated goal of "zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030."
Westword
Westernaires Could Lasso 20 More Acres on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds
Around twenty acres of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds could soon belong to the Westernaires, but some residents are calling bull. In a January 5 Jefferson County Open Space Advisory Committee meeting, several residents expressed concerns about a proposal that would give the Westernaires, a local nonprofit dedicated to youth horsemanship, land that currently belongs to the county at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 West Sixth Avenue in Golden.
