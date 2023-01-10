NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter returned today, with the first trace of snowfall for the year coming down Saturday morning. We didn’t see much in terms of accumulation, but it was still a beautiful way to start the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s for much of Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s thanks to a slow-moving storm system that sat offshore and continued to contribute to gusty winds.

