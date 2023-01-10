ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Best Wings in the Tri-Cities

By Ben Gilliam
(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities have begun naming the region’s best chicken wings, but a historic four-way tie means that voters have one more choice for their favorite!

For the first time in Tri-Cities Best history, you can choose from five nominees until midnight on Jan. 22. After that, the final winner will receive exclusive coverage on just what sets them apart from the pack.

You can vote below:

WJHL

Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD attempting to locate missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has reportedly been missing for months. According to the KPD, a family member told police on Dec. 16 they had not seen or heard from Lynsey A. Pickett, 36, in about 10 months. Her last […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” […]
CALABASAS, CA
WJHL

Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate an alleged assault involving a high-ranking official within their agency. According to a release from the GPD, a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office involving Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson. The TBI confirmed that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Boone Police: Man arrested after alleged hatchet attack

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a hatchet in Boone on Dec. 31. According to a release from the Boone Police Department (BPD), a 56-year-old man went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a ‘serious’ laceration to his neck. The man reportedly said he was […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Reports: Mac McClung to join NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup

(WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung has accepted an invite to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. McClung would be the first G-League player in the history of the NBA to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. In seven games with the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, […]
GATE CITY, VA
