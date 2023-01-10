Read full article on original website
WCVB
Donations pour in for Holbrook, Massachusetts, family displaced by house fire
HOLBROOK, Mass. — A Massachusetts community is coming together to help people forced from their home following a deadly house fire on Friday. A 91-year-old Holbrook man was killed in the early morning blaze that left multiple people displaced. Firefighters from multiple communities battled the fire at 69 Belcher St. that started at 1:15 a.m. Friday and grew to four alarms.
Car crashes into West Boylston’s Taher Family Dental; driver hurt
A red Honda hatchback crashed into Taher Family Dental in West Boylston Thursday afternoon after it was involved in another crash with an SUV in a nearby intersection, according to West Boylston police. One of the vehicle’s operators was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. The...
WCVB
DA identifies elderly killed in early morning Holbrook, Massachusetts, fire
HOLBROOK, Mass. — Authorities say a 91-year-old Holbrook man was killed in an early morning house fire that left multiple people displaced. Firefighters from multiple communities battled the fire at 69 Belcher St. that started at 1:15 a.m. and grew to four alarms. A person on the third floor...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
WCVB
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police said a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. There was a heavy police presence along Ellington Street, a residential street just east of Blue Hill Avenue and the Franklin Park Zoo. A heavy police presence was also present on...
WCVB
Man arrested after police pursuit through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire driver is accused of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated after authorities say he was involved in pursuits with New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police. New Hampshire State Police said Benjamin Defosses, 27, of Concord, was arrested. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday,...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
WCVB
Veteran prosecutor explains investigator tactics in missing Mass. mom case
COHASSET, Mass. — It's unclear if Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother of three, will ever be found, but veteran prosecutor Linda Bucci says that won't break the case against Brian Walshe. Bucci is a former prosecutor and takes WCVB inside the prosecutor's playbook, saying the district attorney's...
WCVB
Infant among those injured in shots-fired incident in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — An infant and two adults were in a Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting incident, police said. The Worcester Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Skimming devices found at Sturbridge gas pumps, police investigating
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Officials are investigating after several skimming devices were found at a gas station in Sturbridge on Friday. Sturbridge Police say they responded to the Pilot Travel Center after a skimming device was found on three different diesel pumps. In fact, this is the second time this week skimming apparatus were found at this particular gas station, according to authorities.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson
HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
WCVB
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told DC police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — A newly discovered police complaint that was filed by missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe prior to her marriage to Brian Walshe reveals trouble between the couple as far back as the summer of 2014. According to a public incident report filed in Washington, DC, Ana Knipp,...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
WCVB
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts. The single-vehicle crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Providence Road. The vehicle went over the guardrail and landed on its side in a wooded area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
whdh.com
Police issue Missing Person Alert for East Boston woman last seen in November 2022
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two months ago. Officials say Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police described Rojas...
