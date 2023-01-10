ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

WCVB

Donations pour in for Holbrook, Massachusetts, family displaced by house fire

HOLBROOK, Mass. — A Massachusetts community is coming together to help people forced from their home following a deadly house fire on Friday. A 91-year-old Holbrook man was killed in the early morning blaze that left multiple people displaced. Firefighters from multiple communities battled the fire at 69 Belcher St. that started at 1:15 a.m. Friday and grew to four alarms.
HOLBROOK, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
WCVB

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Police said a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. There was a heavy police presence along Ellington Street, a residential street just east of Blue Hill Avenue and the Franklin Park Zoo. A heavy police presence was also present on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man arrested after police pursuit through Hooksett, Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire driver is accused of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated after authorities say he was involved in pursuits with New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police. New Hampshire State Police said Benjamin Defosses, 27, of Concord, was arrested. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Veteran prosecutor explains investigator tactics in missing Mass. mom case

COHASSET, Mass. — It's unclear if Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother of three, will ever be found, but veteran prosecutor Linda Bucci says that won't break the case against Brian Walshe. Bucci is a former prosecutor and takes WCVB inside the prosecutor's playbook, saying the district attorney's...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Infant among those injured in shots-fired incident in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — An infant and two adults were in a Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting incident, police said. The Worcester Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Skimming devices found at Sturbridge gas pumps, police investigating

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Officials are investigating after several skimming devices were found at a gas station in Sturbridge on Friday. Sturbridge Police say they responded to the Pilot Travel Center after a skimming device was found on three different diesel pumps. In fact, this is the second time this week skimming apparatus were found at this particular gas station, according to authorities.
STURBRIDGE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson

HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
HUDSON, NH
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA

