ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal

SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’

SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Request Help Finding This Man

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Laura Bush Institute Bringing 'Girl Power' to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University's regional office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health will host "Girl Power: Just Roll with It," an event designed to empower young girls and the women in their lives, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the McNease Convention Center, 500 Rio Concho Drive in downtown San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault

On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo

When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Long Time Bobcats Head Equipment Manager River Subia Announces Resignation

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central Bobcats Head Manager River Subia has resigned from Central High School. In a Facebook post announcing his future plans, Subia thanked all of the Central staff and coaches in the Athletic department for the opportunity to work for the school and for the time spent and lessons learned.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

COVER1 Hoops: Concho Valley Roundup

SAN ANGELO, TX — Several Concho Valley High School Basketball teams saw action over the weekend and return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Here are the matchups and results. The Bobcats traveled to Brownwood on Saturday, Jan. 7, to play the China Spring Cougars at a neutral site in their last pre-district matchup before district 2-6A begins on Friday, Jan. 13, against the Midland Legacy Rebels.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy