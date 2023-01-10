Read full article on original website
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
Big Country Wind Driven Wildfire Brought Under Control Overnight
THROCKMORTON, TX – A wind driven wildfire blew up in the Big Country Wednesday night during that Red Flag Warning and burned out of control for several hours before being brought under control by the Texas A&M Forest Service and volunteer crews. According to the Forest Service Facebook, the...
Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
Stock Show Season Starts Friday with the Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County 4-H and FFA exhibitors have been working on their animal projects for months and this weekend is the first real test to see how they will perform as the annual Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show kicks off Friday. The Fair...
Police Request Help Finding This Man
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
Laura Bush Institute Bringing 'Girl Power' to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University's regional office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health will host "Girl Power: Just Roll with It," an event designed to empower young girls and the women in their lives, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the McNease Convention Center, 500 Rio Concho Drive in downtown San Angelo.
Graffiti of a Place of Worship & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Graffiti of a place of Worship or Burial, Drug Possession and Assault. 18-year-old Justice Guthrie and 20-year-old Hector Gonzalez were arrested by...
Possession of Fentanyl, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia & Public Lewdness Arrests Top Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 6 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia, Public Lewdness and Driving While Intoxicated. As we reported first one Wednesday, 40-year-old Blanca Cajas was...
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
SWAT Team Surrounds Building in North San Angelo but Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Alarmed
If you do drive by do not call police, media, or anyone else because this is just a drill. Law enforcement from Texas state troopers to local police do periodical training to help learn new tactics and sharpen skills so that dangerous situations can be handled as safely as possible.
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Violent San Angelo Man Sentenced for Threatening to Shoot Woman over Lost Keys
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after losing his temper and threatening to kill two other people. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded the 900 block of North Chadbourne to speak with a...
Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault
On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo
When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
Long Time Bobcats Head Equipment Manager River Subia Announces Resignation
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central Bobcats Head Manager River Subia has resigned from Central High School. In a Facebook post announcing his future plans, Subia thanked all of the Central staff and coaches in the Athletic department for the opportunity to work for the school and for the time spent and lessons learned.
ICYMI: Red Flag Warning for Extreme Wildfire Danger in Effect Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday for the Concho Valley and the Big Country as the threat of extreme wildfire reaches its peak between noon and midnight. As we reported earlier, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur....
COVER1 Hoops: Concho Valley Roundup
SAN ANGELO, TX — Several Concho Valley High School Basketball teams saw action over the weekend and return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Here are the matchups and results. The Bobcats traveled to Brownwood on Saturday, Jan. 7, to play the China Spring Cougars at a neutral site in their last pre-district matchup before district 2-6A begins on Friday, Jan. 13, against the Midland Legacy Rebels.
