New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Galime Running For Utica Mayor

A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
iheart.com

Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio

Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge

FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
OSWEGO, NY
