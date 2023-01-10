Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Al Roker Gives Special Shout Out to Utica Club on the Today Show
Every Central New Yorker gets excited when we get a shout-out from Al Roker. Easy to say, there's no better way to start your morning than with this. Not only is Al Roker back on Today on NBC, but he's giving Central New Yorkers yet another reason to root for him.
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
Galime Running For Utica Mayor
A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
Syracuse officer identified who is under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest early on New Year’s Day has been identified. The officer is Milton Sustache Jr., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a Syracuse police spokesperson. Sustache was placed on paid administrative leave after the Onondaga...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Ranking the 10 Best Sun-Bleached Movies in the Front Window of TNT Video
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. A couple days ago I wrote about Utica's abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street, and the fact that the front window is still completely full of sun-bleached VHS tapes.
OMG! Wait Until You See the Adorable Addition to Wild Animal Park
Oh my God! Wait until you see the adorable addition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Meet Kane, a beautiful Tabby Tiger that you can actually adopt. All proceeds will go straight to the animal you adopt to help the Wild Animal Park buy new toys and enrichment. From...
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
