Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
diva-dirt.com
Update On The WWE Return Status Of Doudrop
WWE Superstar Doudrop has not appeared on WWE TV since she had a match alongside Nikki A.S.H in September on NXT. The team faced Toxic Attraction and came out with a victory. Doudrop recently responded to a fan on social media stating the reason why she has been off TV is that she has been overcoming an illness. In a new report by PWInsider, their sources state that Doudrop will return around the time of the Royal Rumble. She will be returning back to the Raw brand where she was last featured.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on the WWE Sale, Nick Khan Meets with Interesting Names, Latest on WWE Possibly Going Private, More
WWE officials are reportedly looking to sell the company before the year is over. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE officials are looking to sell the company by mid-2023. As we’ve noted, WWE hired JP Morgan to lead the sales talks. It was noted that the...
Comments / 4