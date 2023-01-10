Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
