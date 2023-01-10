Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

Read full article on original website
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child’s disappearance, investigators said. Athena Brownfield was first discovered missing by authorities after her young sister was seen unattended outside a home in the town of Cyril — about 55 miles southwest of Oklahoma City — earlier this week, prompting officers and volunteers to launch a search for the child, authorities said.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin said on…
Justice Department wants to talk to people hired to search Trump properties for classified docs
The Justice Department is seeking to question two people who searched Donald Trump’s properties in November, as federal investigators have asked whether the former president returned all classified documents to the federal government, sources familiar with the probe tell CNN. The development is the latest sign that the Justice...
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands. At least seven people were killed in central Alabama’s Autauga County, with two others — including...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise ship when a startling announcement came over the loudspeakers. A nearby boat appeared to be in distress, and the captain was turning around to reach them. Howard, a retiree from Brisbane, Australia, grabbed her phone to record what was...
A 6-year-old shot a Virginia teacher with his mother’s gun. The tragedy highlights the lack of strong secure storage laws across the nation
In the week since a six-year-old boy in Newport News, Virginia took a gun from his home, brought it to school and shot his teacher, community members and officials are grappling with an unsettling question: How did the child get access to a loaded firearm?. “There’s a lot of questions...
House Oversight chair wants more information on Biden classified documents from White House
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden and his team for their handling of classified documents, announcing on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is requesting additional information about the situation. “We would never have known about the possession of the...
The father of one of the Idaho students killed says surviving the grief comes ‘one day at a time’
Since the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, Ben Mogen says he has been going through life “one day at a time.”. His daughter, 21-year-old Madison Mogen — a bright, bubbly girl that loved to watch live music with him — was among the victims, along with Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
What we know about Joe Biden’s private office where classified documents were found
It was an office fit for a former vice president working in Washington — dark hardwood floors, plush seating and a spacious desk set to a lofty backdrop of the Capitol building. This week, what took place inside that office — a think tank where President Joe Biden spent...
5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley
The US government has received more than 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as “balloons or balloon-entities,” while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
Combative and unapologetic, former President Donald Trump denied sexually assaulting columnist E. Jean Carroll under questioning from her attorney — repeatedly referring to her using derogatory terms and threatening to countersue, according to excerpts of a 5-and-a-half-hour October deposition unsealed Friday. The transcript portions were released after a federal...
