Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
Staunton: Process to fill City Council vacancy requires transparency to public
Staunton City Council has 45 days from the day that former Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned to appoint another councilmember. Oakes resigned via a letter on Jan. 3. The application process is open as of today for individuals interested in filling the vacancy, and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The individual will fill the vacancy until a special election in November.
Why has the City of Staunton spent less than a third of its low-income housing rehab funds?
A whistleblower alleges that federal funds meant to assist low-income residents in Staunton are going unspent because of basic incompetence on the part of a consulting firm hired by the city government. The whistleblower, Vincent Mani, was fired from his position as the city’s housing planner and grants coordinator on...
‘We will not stop’: Recycling operations on the move in the City of Staunton
The City of Staunton is moving its recycling facilities to its Public Works Department. Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston presented the plan to Staunton City Council at its regular board meeting last night. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay $115,000 for relocation costs. “We will not stop....
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes. The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded. “That’s...
End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31
After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month. The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020. The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at...
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
Virginia’s first emPATH unit in Lynchburg on track for mid-2023 opening
Mental health is among the top health concerns affecting communities in Central Virginia, according to a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment report. EmPATH, or Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing is a new method of care that addresses long-standing challenges for emergency department patients with behavioral health issues. The unit helps eliminate isolation and extended wait times typically experienced by placing patients in a shared, open area where caregivers, behavioral health experts and other patients interact and support one another.
Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT work schedule for Jan. 16-20
VDOT has updates its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Two-month sentence for B & E
The man police say was responsible for the robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels more than a year ago was sentenced to two months in jail for an unrelated incident. Online records showed Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg was sentenced to a year in jail for credit card fraud with all but two months suspended during a hearing this morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
