Police are displaying bags and bags of evidence seized during a raid at a Columbiana home that could lead to criminal charges once that evidence undergoes testing. According to Columbiana Police Chief William Myers, his officers along with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Special Response Team, Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Township executed two drug related search warrants on Albright Avenue in the city at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO