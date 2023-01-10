Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to drug bust
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust. Authorities announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Whiteus was formally charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony. On January 12th, just before 9:00 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a...
WFMJ.com
Evidence testing underway following drug raids in Columbiana
Police are displaying bags and bags of evidence seized during a raid at a Columbiana home that could lead to criminal charges once that evidence undergoes testing. According to Columbiana Police Chief William Myers, his officers along with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Special Response Team, Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Township executed two drug related search warrants on Albright Avenue in the city at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
Cleveland man indicted in death of 25-year-old missing woman
Indictments have been handed up for a man believed to be involved in the death of a 25-year-old woman reported missing in May.
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
WTRF
Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
A grand jury has handed up an indictment accusing an East Liverpool nurse of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday charged 45-year-old Vanessa Schreffler with theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A...
Canton family wants more accountability after New Year's Eve police shooting
Family and friends paused to remember James Williams with a vigil in front of his Canton home on Friday, on what would have been his 48th birthday.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
cleveland19.com
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
whbc.com
Man Gets Jail Time for Hunting on Private Property Without Permission
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a repeat offender, a Carroll County man got some jail time for hunting on private property without permission during the recent deer gun week. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says the man was sentenced to 45 days in jail by a...
whbc.com
Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton
NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
