Lufkin, TX

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care

Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
LUFKIN, TX
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
LUFKIN, TX
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas

Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
LUFKIN, TX
Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas

If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
LUFKIN, TX
