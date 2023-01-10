Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas
According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care
Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
Watch Out For Scammers Trying To Pose as East Texas Pastors
It happens to me several times a week to me, a call on my phone that shows the words 'Spam Risk'. Every once in a while, I'll even get a text or email that comes from a seemingly official-looking source asking me to verify a recent log-in or ask how a recent purchase experience went.
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Secluded French Style Estate On 18 Acres In Nacogdoches, Texas
I am always on the lookout for exciting homes for sale here in Texas Forest Country. I found this one on 18+ acres inside the loop in Nacogdoches. If you have read my stories, I always dream about finding a place that no one really knows about. This vast $1.2 million dollar estate cannot be seen from the road at all.
Two Nacogdoches Students Earn a Spot to Perform on All-State Band
Nacogdoches High School senior Aidan Finnerud and junior Audrey Bray will perform with the All-State Band on February 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention. Aidan and Audrey were named to the Class...
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
NFR Bulls and Bull Riders Return to Lufkin for Xtreme Bull Bash
The Badders Law Firm Xtreme Bull Bash presented by Lufkin Ford is coming to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday, February 11. Gates will open at 6 pm and the bull riding will get underway at 7:30. The first-ever Bull Bash took place at the...
Used Book Store Opening January 31st In Nacogdoches, Texas
A month ago I did a story about Dead Tree Dreams. They are currently a local, online, used book reseller. They bill themselves as the place in Nacogdoches to buy and sell used books. The owners are now getting closer to opening up the brick-and-mortar store, and things are happening fast.
Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas
If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0