The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Kirkwood Community College Closing A Corridor Location
After 32 years, Kirkwood Community College has announced they are closing one of its campus locations in Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Kirkwood Community College will be shutting down its Iowa City campus location. Faculty and staff were actually warned last month that changes were coming soon. The college announced on Thursday that they would be moving most of the operations from the Iowa City center to the Coralville location. The Iowa City location will then be sold.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Iowa AG Sues Biofuels Facility After December Explosion
Back in December, news broke about the biodiesel plant explosion in Marengo that led to multiple injuries. The explosions happened in a building owned by Heartland Crush LLC which once was a soybean processing facility. At the time of the explosion, the building was being operated by C6-Zero which converts roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
One Eastern Iowa Schools New Bus Driver Is Paw-fect [PHOTO]
I was mindlessly scrolling Facebook the other day when I came across a photo that stopped me in my tracks. The Oelwein Community School changed its profile photo. Now, before you ask if I'm being fur-real by writing this because it seems like a paws-itively outrageous topic, just sit back and enjoy the local dog shoutout.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
First Glimpse of Cedar Rapids Native In Emmy Nominated Show [WATCH]
One of last year's most talked about shows is returning in just a few months, and a notable Cedar Rapids native is set to play a crucial role. The show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The SHOWTIME show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
Iowa One Of The Top Schools For Alumni In The NFL Playoffs
The NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with play in the Wildcard round. The league has games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. Even if your favorite team didn't make it in...cough, cough, the Packers...Iowa fans will still be able to cheer as the Hawkeyes are one of the best-represented colleges with alumni playing in this year's playoffs.
