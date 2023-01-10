Read full article on original website
Columbus police look to identify suspect in armed Circle K robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two Circle Ks at knifepoint. On Dec. 12, 2022, around 3:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K at the 3700 block of Macon Road. Police say the suspect below entered the […]
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
Malfunctioning boom truck causes closure, bridge damage on Ala. I-85
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a boom truck damages a part of the Macon County 97 bridge. According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County. Troopers say the truck malfunctioned and raised while traveling north on...
LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens not to fall victim to scammers while beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired after the recent tornado. Officials advise when communicating with contractors to research the business and inquire about references, licensing and whether the business...
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces early closing due to severe weather. According to officials, the administrative offices will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.
CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting
UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
Auburn, Ala — CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Today was the verdict that we have been waiting for.”. 29-year-old Anthony Gates is now behind bars facing over 20 years in prison, after being found guilty on three out of the eight charges against him. Back in October 2019, Trilisha Williams’ 6-year-old son accidentally...
UPDATE: Shooting victim in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One unidentified male is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive in Columbus on Friday. Columbus police say the victim suffered a gun shot wound to the shoulder. He was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. This is […]
‘We Do Amazing...Careers’: City of Columbus, Goodwill Southern Rivers host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus continues to work hand in hand with community partners to fill hundreds of open job positions. Now that city council has approved a new pay plan, there are more competitive salaries to offer and more jobs to fill. “We have 122 open...
Russell Co., Phenix City Schools to dismiss early due to possible inclement weather
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Schools will be dismissing early on January 12 - due to possible inclement weather. Russell County Schools will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. today. There will be no after-school programs or activities including extended day. Normal school hours will resume tomorrow, Friday, January 13.
