Columbus, GA

wltz.com

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for missing man with ‘violent tendencies’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him. Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wltz.com

City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
LAGRANGE, GA
wltz.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA
wltz.com

LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens not to fall victim to scammers while beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired after the recent tornado. Officials advise when communicating with contractors to research the business and inquire about references, licensing and whether the business...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting

UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wltz.com

Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

Auburn, Ala — CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting victim in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One unidentified male is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive in Columbus on Friday. Columbus police say the victim suffered a gun shot wound to the shoulder. He was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. This is […]
COLUMBUS, GA

