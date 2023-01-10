ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

KFDA

Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo. According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Grand Street Abandoned House Fire

An abandoned house fire at 13th and Grand Streets is causing an investigation by the Amarillo Fire Department. Crews knocked down the blaze quickly and Grand street was blocked of for a short amount of time. No Injuries have been reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A New Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and discuss in the video above the importance to walking your dog daily.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Ministerial Alliance

The Amarillo Interdenominational Alliance is holding a Martin Luther King Jr.Program on January 15th at 3:30 p.m. at Carters Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. The church is located at 1525 North Grand Street. Choir Rehearsals are Thursday, January 12th at 7;00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m. and is...
AMARILLO, TX
Talk 1340

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

City Announces Closings for MLK Holiday

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced closings and adjusted hours for city services on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, all COA public library locations, and city landfill and brush sites...
AMARILLO, TX

