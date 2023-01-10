Read full article on original website
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo. According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and...
1 arrested after being linked to 2 robberies Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was recently arrested by Amarillo Police after being linked to two robberies Thursday evening. According to a news release from the department, police were called to the Dollar General location on South Georgia around 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a robbery at gunpoint call. A man allegedly pulled out a […]
Robbery Spree: Man robs Dollar General, Sonic at gunpoint, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man is accused of robbing a Dollar General and a Sonic at gunpoint. According to Amarillo police, a man robbed the Dollar General at 3412 South Georgia Street at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana,...
Suspect arrested in Amarillo, 4 months after Clovis police find hundreds of fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Four months after Clovis police found hundreds of fentanyl pills, the suspect was arrested in Amarillo. Wesley Chapman, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer. According to...
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
Murder victim’s sisters speak out after suspect sentenced to life in prison
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
Amarillo Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that applications are being accepted for the Citizens Police Academy set for February through the beginning of May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at APD’s Jerry Neal Classroom, located at 200 E. 3rd. The department detailed that the program will allow the public to better […]
Grand Street Abandoned House Fire
An abandoned house fire at 13th and Grand Streets is causing an investigation by the Amarillo Fire Department. Crews knocked down the blaze quickly and Grand street was blocked of for a short amount of time. No Injuries have been reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Former Hale Center ISD teacher indicted after accusations of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 seriously hurt after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Amarillo services impacted Monday because of MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted: For […]
Pet of the Week Needs A New Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and discuss in the video above the importance to walking your dog daily.
Amarillo Ministerial Alliance
The Amarillo Interdenominational Alliance is holding a Martin Luther King Jr.Program on January 15th at 3:30 p.m. at Carters Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. The church is located at 1525 North Grand Street. Choir Rehearsals are Thursday, January 12th at 7;00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m. and is...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
City Announces Closings for MLK Holiday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced closings and adjusted hours for city services on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, all COA public library locations, and city landfill and brush sites...
