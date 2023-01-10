ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

theccmonline.com

Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks

Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks, 93, of Perrysville passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Carroll County Golden Age Retreat surrounded by her loving family. Born April 18, 1929 in Newcomerstown she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grimes and Veva Milhorn Grimes. Nancy was a hard working farm girl all of her life. When she was barely a teenager she took over most of the farm work when all of her brothers enlisted in the military during WWII. When she was 16 years old she did her part for the war effort and became a “Rosie the Riveter” at Taylor Aircraft in Alliance. She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1946 and married Harry E. Hendricks on December 25, 1948. At different times over their lifetime together they owned and operated a farm, Hendricks Insurance and the H&N Shell in Perrysville.
PERRYSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
theccmonline.com

Major Corwin A. Moser, Jr.

Major Corwin A. Moser, Jr., born in Minerva, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 85 at his home in Poulsbo, Washington. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 22 years. He is survived by his beloved...
POULSBO, WA
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
27 First News

Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff

UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

