Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks
Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks, 93, of Perrysville passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Carroll County Golden Age Retreat surrounded by her loving family. Born April 18, 1929 in Newcomerstown she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grimes and Veva Milhorn Grimes. Nancy was a hard working farm girl all of her life. When she was barely a teenager she took over most of the farm work when all of her brothers enlisted in the military during WWII. When she was 16 years old she did her part for the war effort and became a “Rosie the Riveter” at Taylor Aircraft in Alliance. She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1946 and married Harry E. Hendricks on December 25, 1948. At different times over their lifetime together they owned and operated a farm, Hendricks Insurance and the H&N Shell in Perrysville.
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Major Corwin A. Moser, Jr.
Major Corwin A. Moser, Jr., born in Minerva, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 85 at his home in Poulsbo, Washington. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 22 years. He is survived by his beloved...
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
Man Gets Jail Time for Hunting on Private Property Without Permission
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a repeat offender, a Carroll County man got some jail time for hunting on private property without permission during the recent deer gun week. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says the man was sentenced to 45 days in jail by a...
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
Landscaper accused of taking money without doing job
A landscaper from Lake Milton is accused of taking money for a job that he never worked on, according to police.
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Washington County for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shyam Retail at 461 Racetrack Road in Washington. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The...
Ohio police looking for missing woman that could be with a man named ‘G’
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing woman. Steubenville Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Amber Elizabeth Barnett. Barnett is/ has: Barnett was last seen on December 20, 2022 traveling to a residence on the 400 block of Union Ave in Steubenville but never made it there. Police say her mother has attempted […]
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
A Bristoville man was arrested after police say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.
Ohio deputies looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Wednesday
Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets. Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday. Sally has is: News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano. No photo of Sally was given at […]
Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff
UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
