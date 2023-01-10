Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks, 93, of Perrysville passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Carroll County Golden Age Retreat surrounded by her loving family. Born April 18, 1929 in Newcomerstown she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grimes and Veva Milhorn Grimes. Nancy was a hard working farm girl all of her life. When she was barely a teenager she took over most of the farm work when all of her brothers enlisted in the military during WWII. When she was 16 years old she did her part for the war effort and became a “Rosie the Riveter” at Taylor Aircraft in Alliance. She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1946 and married Harry E. Hendricks on December 25, 1948. At different times over their lifetime together they owned and operated a farm, Hendricks Insurance and the H&N Shell in Perrysville.

PERRYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO