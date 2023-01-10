Read full article on original website
A Stucky was awarded the Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year for the third straight year, as Laramie junior Maddy Stucky earned the honor on Friday. Maddy has already verbally committed to the University of Wyoming volleyball program. She follows in the footsteps of her older sister Alexis, who won this award each of the last two years.
