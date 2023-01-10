Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO