UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
LOS ANGELES — Migos rapper Quavo commemorated his nephew Takeoff on the field as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated a national title on Monday night. in Los Angeles. Amid falling confetti and championship celebration, Quavo was asked how he was feeling and responded, “Long Live the Rocket,” commemorating the fallen rapper and family member.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits. Right lane closures will be in place the...
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
