Athens, GA

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System

Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.

