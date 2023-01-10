ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam — “A man claiming to be a Sheriff’s deputy named Lt. Myles is calling community members saying he is collecting fines related to charges against them. This is a scam! The Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money. You may report scam calls to the police non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.” [Hunter Mill District News]
Vienna Town Council narrowly OKs first salary increases in years

When 2024 comes around, Vienna’s mayor and town council will see a bump up in pay for the first time in years. In a close 4-3 vote, the council approved 50% salary increases during its meeting on Monday (Jan. 9) that would raise the mayor’s annual pay to $11,250 and pay for town council members to $7,500.
Fairfax County gets solar power plans back on track after contract hiccups

More than three years into a groundbreaking agreement, this spring should bring solar power to one of Fairfax County’s facilities for the first time ever. The county had 30 sites lined up for solar panels under a power purchase agreement (PPA) initiative that was touted the biggest ever undertaken by a Virginia locality when it was announced in December 2019.
Community meetings set to discuss Reston redevelopment proposals

Boasting the most proposals for redevelopment and zoning changes, Reston and the Hunter Mill District will get two open houses to discuss several major applications to change Fairfax County’s zoning guidelines. The process — known as the Site Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — opens up the county’s comprehensive plan...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 12, 2023

Good Thursday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 10561 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 12, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza

Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center

Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
Exercise studio Hotworx to open infrared-heated saunas near Dunn Loring Metro

Residents of the Avalon and Halstead Square apartments near the Dunn Loring Metro station will soon have a new way to meet any fitness-related New Year’s resolutions. Hotworx, a boutique gym that offers workouts in infrared-heated saunas, will open a studio in Suite C of the apartment buildings at 2750 Gallows Road in Merrifield, franchise owner Raja Khan confirmed to FFXnow.
Ramen restaurant from Sushi Yoshi owner to open in Vienna this month

Perhaps the second time will be the charm for ramen shops trying to gain a foothold in the Town of Vienna at 234 Maple Avenue East. Newcomer Akai Tori Ramen and Yakitori is on track to open in the 3,000-square-foot building on Jan. 28, replacing the short-lived Shin Se Kai Ramen, as first reported by Eater DC. A spokesperson emphasized to FFXnow that the date is a soft opening.
