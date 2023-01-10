ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House

This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
Comer ready to lead House Oversight committee, targets Biden

Twenty-three years into his public service career, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been named to one of Congress’ most visible and important bodies: chairing the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It’s a plum gig that puts him at the lead of most investigations in House. But before the 118th...
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 7

President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to deliver the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the White House confirmed on Friday. The newly minted House speaker wrote a letter to President Biden inviting him to address a Joint Session of Congress to...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Republican-led House Judiciary panel launches Biden documents probe

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee announced Friday that it was launching its first probe related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. The announcement of the investigation came one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the matter. On Thursday, the White House...
Growing chorus calls for Santos to resign

Rep. George Santos on Thursday fielded new calls for his resignation, but the Republican congressman from Long Island doubled down on his refusal to leave office. More rank-and-file Republicans from New York — including newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler — joined the chorus calling for Santos' resignation on Thursday, while other New York lawmakers openly questioned how he could effectively serve.
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Biden to speak at Atlanta church where Dr. King led

President Joe Biden on Sunday will speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – the place where Dr. King was baptized, became a co-pastor alongside his father and the site of his funeral. Current pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock,...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked 'heart' of democracy on 1/6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants led a coordinated attack on “the heart of our democracy” in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in the White House, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their seditious conspiracy trial.
