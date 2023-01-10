ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.

