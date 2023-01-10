Delores (Dee) J. Christian passed peacefully from this earth and returned home to our heavenly Father on January 11, 2023 surrounded by family. Born in Florida on August 9, 1948, she moved to Texas with her family in the 1960s. After graduating from Refugio High School, she began taking classes at Bee County College. The next chapter of her life began the day she stepped onto a Bee County College bus and first laid eyes on the bus driver with beautiful blue eyes (Jimmy). It was love at first sight for Dee. After marrying, Dee and Jimmy raised a beautiful family of four boys. During this time, she finished her degree and worked as an elementary school teacher in Rockport and then at W.C. Andrews Elementary in Portland, Texas.

