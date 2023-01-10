ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding

Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
NBC Connecticut

South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
NBC Connecticut

Flight Disruptions Ease After FAA Outage But Questions Linger About System Outage

More than 10,000 flights were delayed on Wednesday after the FAA's ground stop. The agency traced the problem to a damaged data file. The FAA and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said they plan to investigate. Air travel disruptions eased Thursday, a day after a severe pilot safety...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
NBC Connecticut

China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.

