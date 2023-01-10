Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding
Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
NBC Connecticut
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
NBC Connecticut
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
NBC Connecticut
Flight Disruptions Ease After FAA Outage But Questions Linger About System Outage
More than 10,000 flights were delayed on Wednesday after the FAA's ground stop. The agency traced the problem to a damaged data file. The FAA and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said they plan to investigate. Air travel disruptions eased Thursday, a day after a severe pilot safety...
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
NBC Connecticut
China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December
BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
Comments / 0