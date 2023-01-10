NFL betting: Double-digit underdogs in the playoffs have not fared well lately

By the time you get to the NFL playoffs there shouldn't be any double-digit point spreads. These teams are the best of the best.

But it happens. Sometimes a mediocre team sneaks in. Other times, a team that built a strong record early in the season is fading hard by playoff time. Injuries factor in.

This season we have two double-digit underdogs at BetMGM on wild-card weekend. The Seattle Seahawks are 10-point underdogs at the San Francisco 49ers. The Miami Dolphins, with their quarterback injury questions, are 10.5-point underdogs at the Buffalo Bills.

Double-digit underdogs have done fairly well through the past couple decades, though a lot of that positive history happened a while ago. Big dogs haven't been such a good bet lately.

How have big favorites done in the playoffs?

Since 2000, there have been 25 double-digit spreads in NFL playoff games according to Stathead. The largest spread was New England Patriots at -16 over the Houston Texans in the 2016 playoffs. The Patriots won 34-16, covering the spread.

But the rest of those teams that oddsmakers give little chance to win have actually done fairly well. Teams that are double-digit underdogs since 2000 have pulled seven straight-up upsets. That's not too bad. Consider how big of a shock it would be if the Seahawks or Dolphins won this weekend.

2001 AFC championship: New England (+10) beat Pittsburgh 24-17

2001 Super Bowl XXXVI: New England (+14) beats St. Louis 20-17

2007 AFC divisional: San Diego (+11) beats Indianapolis 28-24

2007 Super Bowl XLII: N.Y. Giants (+12.5) beat New England 17-14

2008 NFC divisional: Arizona (+10) beats Carolina 33-13

2010 NFC wild card: Seattle (+10) beats New Orleans 41-36

2019 AFC divisional: Tennessee (+10) beats Baltimore 28-12

The one thing that stands out about that list is the double-digit upsets haven't happened much often. Since that 2010 Seahawks win in the famous "Beast Quake" game, double-digit underdogs are just 1-12 straight up. Still, most bettors just want to know if the Dolphins and Seahawks can cover.

Rough road for big playoff underdogs

Again using the "Beast Quake" game as a cutoff point, that's when big underdogs started struggling to even cover the spread.

Starting in the 2010 divisional round, there have been 13 double-digit underdogs. Those teams are 2-11 against the spread. Only the Titans at the end of the 2019 season pulled off a win. In the 12 other games the average margin of victory is 17.4 points for the favorites. The only time a double-digit underdog has covered and not won since the 2011 wild-card round was Washington, losing 31-23 as a 10-point underdog against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round at the end of the 2020 season. Taylor Heinicke was pressed into starting for Washington due to injuries and helped keep his team in the game.

if there's a reason for the shift with double-digit underdogs' success, it could be that oddsmakers are a little more careful with the biggest point spreads. They only save it for lopsided matchups that truly deserve those huge spreads, and therefore we won't see a lot of lively double-digit underdogs.

Or perhaps it's just a small sample of 13 games and we'll see a shift starting this week. Just know that if you're taking the Dolphins or Seahawks this week, recent history isn't on your side.