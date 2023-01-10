Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
fox5dc.com
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
Woodbridge man arrested for attempting to hit police officer with his car in 2022
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.
fox5dc.com
Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing
MCLEAN, Va. - Authorities have identified the man they say wounded his mother and killed his stepfather during a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Fairfax County. Police took 39-year-old Adam Timothy Jackson into custody just after 11 p.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean.
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
Man arrested in connection to 2017 Loudoun County arson after new DNA evidence discovered
A suspect has been indicted for a Loudoun County arson that took place over five years ago thanks to new DNA evidence.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
alxnow.com
Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward
A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
fox5dc.com
Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast
WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
Bodycam Footage Shows Police Shocking DC Teacher With Stun Gun Before He Died
A Washington DC teacher can be seen on bodycam footage yelling for help and resisting arrest in an encounter with police in Los Angeles who ultimately shock him with a stun gun before he went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month. Anderson, 31, had been wanted for possible...
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
fox5dc.com
Community leaders call for cease-fire between neighborhood gangs after 3 kids shot
WASHINGTON - Community leaders in Ward 4 want gang violence and neighborhood feuds to end — immediately!. Within the past two weeks, three kids were struck by bullets in the area, and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is fed up. Lewis George responded to the shooting that happened at 14th...
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
tysonsreporter.com
Police: Man stabs parents at home in McLean, killing father
(Updated at 3:25 p.m.) A man in McLean died last night after reportedly being stabbed by his stepson, Fairfax County police say. Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean at 11:03 p.m. in response to a domestic call involving two stabbing victims, Fairfax County Police Department Second Lt. James Curry said in a 1:48 a.m. update.
School Bus Cleared After Bomb Threat In VA Deemed Not Credible, Police Say
A school bus at Forest Park High School had to be cleared on Thursday afternoon after officials received a threat reportedly targeting the vehicle, according to police.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Prince William County Police Department announced it was called to investigate an al…
fox5dc.com
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Police searching for man who robbed bank with written note in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.
Comments / 0