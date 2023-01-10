NEW! We're announcing the launch of a new, free call center resource for bladder cancer patients and loved ones. By calling 833-ASK-4-BCA (833-275-4222), callers will be connected with professional oncology social workers with specific expertise on issues affecting bladder cancer patients and their families. The call center’s staff will address the emotional, practical and informational needs of the bladder cancer community including those who have lost loved ones to the disease. Call now!

