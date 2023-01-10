Read full article on original website
Injection Treatment for Rare Leukemia Subtype to Be Discontinued in the U.S.
The injection Lumoxiti, which was approved for patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia, will be pulled from the U.S. market later this year, although alternative therapies are available. The drug Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia, a rare type...
Chemo-Related Hearing Loss May Have Emotional, Social Impacts in Testicular Cancer Survivors
Testicular cancer survivors who were treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy may have hearing loss or ringing of the ears, which may significantly affect certain parts of life including sleep and concentration, among other factors. One in three testicular cancer survivors who experienced hearing loss after chemotherapy reported significant functional impairment, recent...
Bladder Cancer Support Line
NEW! We're announcing the launch of a new, free call center resource for bladder cancer patients and loved ones. By calling 833-ASK-4-BCA (833-275-4222), callers will be connected with professional oncology social workers with specific expertise on issues affecting bladder cancer patients and their families. The call center’s staff will address the emotional, practical and informational needs of the bladder cancer community including those who have lost loved ones to the disease. Call now!
On Cancer Relapses and Dealing With Depression
When I experienced an alcohol and cancer relapse, I fell into a depression. Thankfully, clinicians, loved ones and medicine helped. I realize joy and health are intertwined. However, having experienced clinical depression and wanting to expire during a rough period of my life, I came to believe that peace and joy trump everything. Ideally, I would live a long, healthy and happy life.
