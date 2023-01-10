Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Greater Idaho bill read in Oregon State Senate
SALEM, OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release issued by the Greater Idaho Movement, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate on Monday. Oregon state senator Dennis...
kmvt
Cabin Fever Day 2023 provides heaps of free or discounted fun for Southern Idaho families
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around the Magic Valley Saturday businesses provided some much-needed relief from the boredom that can come with the colder months. 2023 Cabin Fever Day was celebrated across Southern Idaho with free or discounted activities for the whole family to enjoy. There was skiing, bowhunting,...
kmvt
AAA Idaho: Staying on top of winterizing your home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In the midst of winter, it’s important for Idaho families to prepare their homes for the icy and cold days that are still to come. Matthew Conde, the Public Information Officer for AAA Idaho, has some tips on how to winterize your home. Conde...
kmvt
Fit and Well Idaho: Sticking to your NYE resolutions
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people may have set goals to be more active in the new year. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report we look at ways to keep that goal. The recommended guideline for physical activity is to get 150 minutes of...
kmvt
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said. According to the Black Township Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a farm in Mount Vernon shortly after 1 p.m. and were on the scene for nearly five hours.
kmvt
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in...
kmvt
First responders win $1 million lottery raffle after purchasing ticket at CVS
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia couple has started the new year catching a million-dollar lottery jackpot. Mechelle and Michael Anderson, who worked together as firefighters in Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. WWBT reports Michael Anderson bought the ticket at a CVS...
