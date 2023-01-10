Read full article on original website
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
Demons take control in second half
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State used a 24-8 run over a 6:14 span midway through the second half to rally from a 46-43 deficit to McNeese and kept the gas on the rest of the way as the Demons avenged a loss in Lake Charles last Thursday night with an 89-75 Southland Conference win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.
Embodiment of class: Former coaches, teammates recall Brown’s intangibles that made him ‘special’
A selfless attitude, upbeat personality and willingness to do anything for the team are the traits that defined former Barbe High football and baseball player Hunter Brown. Brown died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class at the Air Force Academy, where he played as an offensive lineman for the Falcons. He was 21 years old.
Cowgirls try to regroup
Having let their last game slip away, the Cowgirls look to regroup on the road tonight. McNeese State takes on Northwestern State a week after rallying from a slow start to top the Demons 71-65 in Lake Charles. The Cowgirls (4-10, 1-2 Southland Conference), who have lost four of their...
Battling Demons: Cowboys brace for Demons’ revenge
Having gunned down the league’s considered top gunners a week ago, the Cowboys look for a repeat performance tonight. This time McNeese State will be on the road as the Cowboys travel to Natchitoches to take on Northwestern State in Prather Coliseum. A week ago McNeese toppled the Demons...
Eddie Mormon exhibit opens tonight at Imperial Calcasieu Museum
He’s back at it, and his works are as striking as ever. Today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is the opening reception for “Flora & Fauna of Louisiana” at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum. The exhibit features 31 works by Lake Charles self-taught impressionist artist Eddie Mormon. The popular artist has been seemingly absent from the art scene during the pandemic and after the hurricanes.
Anthony “Bo” Joseph LaVergne
On Jan. 8, 2023, Anthony Joseph LaVergne, “Bo” as he was known by many, passed away peacefully in his home with family members surrounding him. Bo was born Nov. 26, 1961, to the late Honary LaVergne and Mary Papillion LaVergne in Eunice, La. He lived his early and teen life in the towns of Mamou and Basile, La. As a young man, he moved to California to live with his oldest brother, Louis LaVergne. He lived there 20 years working as a security guard and other jobs before moving back to Basile, La.
Clarence Edward Charles
Clarence Edward Charles, 64, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Kinder Retirement and Rehabilitation Center in Kinder, La. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Community Church, 128 La-109, Starks, La., under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
Artist Candice Alexander: Energy, coolness and a strong work ethic
Candice Alexander is one of Southwest Louisiana’s most collected artists and a workaholic. In fact, the small, wiry, 40-something who somehow manages to buzz with energy and exude a certain caliber of cool, all at the same time, is proud of her work ethic, laboring at times until the early morning hours.
It’s about to get wild and furry: State’s ‘oldest and coldest’ festival will be in full swing this weekend
This weekend, Cameron Parish will celebrate and honor the Hunting and Wildlife Industry with the 64th annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival. This long-time tradition originated in 1955 to highlight Cameron’s rich culture and the industries that have supported Cameron for decades. The festival supports the community. All funds...
Schools of hard knocks: CPSB still grappling with massive hurricane recovery
The Calcasieu school district is still in the throes of hurricane recovery. Wilfred Bourne, the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s chief financial officer, presented a general overview of recovery progress at the board’s Tuesday meeting. Significant progress has been made. However, due to the sheer scope of damage from...
Rachel Mahoney’s students have taught her to be flexible, adaptable
Lake Charles native Rachel Mahoney, 27, has learned quite a lot in her five years as an educator. One of the most significant things that she has learned is that she chose the right profession for herself. Mahoney said that from a very young age, she had an inclination to become a teacher. “I knew from when I was little I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
‘Brain bags’ program kicks off in Jennings
A new program being launched at Ochsner American Legion Hospital is encouraging parents to read to newborns and toddlers to support brain development, help develop early literacy skills and foster a love of reading. Brain Bags, which officially kicked off with the arrival of the first baby of the new...
Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
1/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, 1751 E. Houston River Road, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; battery of a police officer; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond; $17,000.
Curioddities: Exhibit at Sulphur’s Henning Museum celebrates odd and unusual
For anyone who has ever longed for a place that celebrates – even embraces – the curious and the odd, look no more. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., report directly to Sulphur’s Henning Museum for the opening of Curioddities to find like-minded spirits and a respite, albeit brief, from the ho-hum. This exhibit promises a “magical experience.” It’s the third year in a row for the umbrella theme Curioddities, and each year the exhibit varies.
