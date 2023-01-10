ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Black Cats on Friday the 13th

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for black cats, Animal Allies has two in house that will attempt to change the stigma that they’re bad luck. Hallie and Tex are two 8-year-old cats, who have similar features, both being black haired. The old stigma that black cats are bad luck stemmed decades ago when they were associated with witchcraft.
DULUTH, MN
Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?

Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?. Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people...
DULUTH, MN
Restaurants After Covid

Duluth, Minn. — There are still many companies an businesses that are still looking to fully recover from the Covid Pandemic and the crushing impact it had on businesses. Restaurants are finally beginning to see more and more customers come back in. They are wanting to visit friends and family while enjoying a meal together.
DULUTH, MN
Coffee Conversation: Women’s Night Fat Biking and Nordic Skiing

DULUTH, Minn. — Every Thursday, women in the Northland are welcome to gather at the Lester-Amity Chalet for Fat Bike Riding, Skate Skiing or Classic Skiing. The reoccurring event is a joint collaboration between women representing SkiHut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS and DXC. Bobblie Larson with Ski Hut...
DULUTH, MN
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks

DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
DULUTH, MN
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
DULUTH, MN
Lake Superior Zoo Excited About Future

Naturally, the animals get most of the credit for a great zoo, but the people behind the scenes are the ones who are looking back at how 2022 went, and what they want to accomplish this year. The Lake Superior Zoo’s staff and Board of Directors had their annual meeting Thursday to celebrate everything from many new births to welcoming many new animals. The most important development this year was earning the hard-to-get zoo accreditation, and zoo leaders say they are not letting up in 2023.
DULUTH, MN
Coaches Corner: Steve Pitoscia

DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team, Steve Pitoscia. The Greyhounds had a stellar month of December, turning over into the New Year, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Pitoscia talks his experience playing for Duluth East, their recent section win over Grand Rapids and the final stretch of the season.
DULUTH, MN
Roger Reinert Running For Duluth Mayor

Duluth, Minn. — “Expect More Do Better.” That’s the theme of Roger Reinert’s campaign which he kicked off outside the Piedmont Community Center on Thursday. . He says Duluth residents should expect more from their city leaders. “We seem to have lost focus on those key things a city must do well. Duluth needs city government to do what city government needs to do. Focus on delivering effective and efficient core city services,” Reinert said.
DULUTH, MN
MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends

DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library. The open market for health insurance...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Police: Three Teens Arrested For Shooting Pellets At People

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says three teens were arrested Downtown Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting pellets at people walking by. The DPD says officers were called out to a stairwell in the Skywalk on Superior Street just before 10:00 a.m. Officers say they found a...
DULUTH, MN

