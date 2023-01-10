Naturally, the animals get most of the credit for a great zoo, but the people behind the scenes are the ones who are looking back at how 2022 went, and what they want to accomplish this year. The Lake Superior Zoo’s staff and Board of Directors had their annual meeting Thursday to celebrate everything from many new births to welcoming many new animals. The most important development this year was earning the hard-to-get zoo accreditation, and zoo leaders say they are not letting up in 2023.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO