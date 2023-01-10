Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Black Cats on Friday the 13th
DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for black cats, Animal Allies has two in house that will attempt to change the stigma that they’re bad luck. Hallie and Tex are two 8-year-old cats, who have similar features, both being black haired. The old stigma that black cats are bad luck stemmed decades ago when they were associated with witchcraft.
Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?
Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?. Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people...
Restaurants After Covid
Duluth, Minn. — There are still many companies an businesses that are still looking to fully recover from the Covid Pandemic and the crushing impact it had on businesses. Restaurants are finally beginning to see more and more customers come back in. They are wanting to visit friends and family while enjoying a meal together.
Coffee Conversation: Women’s Night Fat Biking and Nordic Skiing
DULUTH, Minn. — Every Thursday, women in the Northland are welcome to gather at the Lester-Amity Chalet for Fat Bike Riding, Skate Skiing or Classic Skiing. The reoccurring event is a joint collaboration between women representing SkiHut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS and DXC. Bobblie Larson with Ski Hut...
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks
DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
Lake Superior Zoo Excited About Future
Naturally, the animals get most of the credit for a great zoo, but the people behind the scenes are the ones who are looking back at how 2022 went, and what they want to accomplish this year. The Lake Superior Zoo’s staff and Board of Directors had their annual meeting Thursday to celebrate everything from many new births to welcoming many new animals. The most important development this year was earning the hard-to-get zoo accreditation, and zoo leaders say they are not letting up in 2023.
Coaches Corner: Steve Pitoscia
DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team, Steve Pitoscia. The Greyhounds had a stellar month of December, turning over into the New Year, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Pitoscia talks his experience playing for Duluth East, their recent section win over Grand Rapids and the final stretch of the season.
Roger Reinert Running For Duluth Mayor
Duluth, Minn. — “Expect More Do Better.” That’s the theme of Roger Reinert’s campaign which he kicked off outside the Piedmont Community Center on Thursday. . He says Duluth residents should expect more from their city leaders. “We seem to have lost focus on those key things a city must do well. Duluth needs city government to do what city government needs to do. Focus on delivering effective and efficient core city services,” Reinert said.
Mayor Emily Larson’s Full Statement On Roger Reinert Entering Mayoral Race
DULUTH, Minn. — After the official announcement from Roger Reinert about his campaign for Duluth mayor, Mayor Emily Larson release the follow statement, as well as highlights of her accomplishments over the past two terms:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a...
MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends
DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library. The open market for health insurance...
Duluth Police: Three Teens Arrested For Shooting Pellets At People
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says three teens were arrested Downtown Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting pellets at people walking by. The DPD says officers were called out to a stairwell in the Skywalk on Superior Street just before 10:00 a.m. Officers say they found a...
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
UMD’s Soderberg & Thiessen Named to Goalie of the Year Watch Lists
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive year, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named to the WCHA watch list for the National Women’s Goalie of the Year Award. Just last year, she was a semi-finalist for the award and the previous year she made it to the top eight.
UMD Men’s Hoops Grabs 3rd Straight Victory, Olson Nets 2,000th Career Point in Women’s Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team picked up their 3rd straight win on Friday, defeating Upper Iowa 80 to 62. The Bulldogs were led by Joshua Brown, who had 17 points in the victory. Earlier in the day, the women’s squad would handle business on their floor as...
