darientimes.com
Community News: Westport Library named one of best libraries in U.S.
Voices Café is hosting Buffalo Rose, a modern folk/Americana band, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 21. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. People can bring their own beverages and snacks. Groups of at least four can reserve table space. Tickets are $25 per person and a live stream is also...
darientimes.com
John Gomes (opinion): Running for mayor to make Bridgeport a better place
I am running for mayor to reshape our local government so that it will finally start serving the needs of all Bridgeport residents instead of serving only the well-connected few. Right now, there are resources and projects that can be put into progress and put to work. There are federal dollars awarded to the city to respond to the pandemic, and your city tax dollars that you contribute as a resident and business owner.
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
darientimes.com
Darien made progress on affordable housing in 2022, but is it enough?
DARIEN — In one of the country's wealthiest towns, efforts to fulfill Darien's state-required affordable housing target all too often result in debates, meetings and protests. Despite progress in 2022, experts say more needs to be done. “Housing (is the) number one issue in the state — No. 1...
darientimes.com
Former Elicker supporter Brackeen to join challenger Goldenberg's New Haven mayoral campaign
NEW HAVEN — Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr., D-26, a longtime ally of Democrat Mayor Justin Elicker, will be on a different team in November's election, now supporting party challenger Tom Goldenberg and agreeing to be Goldenberg's campaign manager. "Education has always been top of my agenda, and I...
darientimes.com
Two ex-Stamford school board members are in a contest to return to the board. One is party endorsed.
STAMFORD — City representatives are set to grill two candidates for the Board of Education seat previously held by Democrat Ben Lee, who resigned last month. The Stamford Democratic City Committee recently endorsed former school board member Jennienne Burke for Lee's spot, which must be filled by a Democrat per the city's charter. This week, a member of the Board of Representatives submitted Burke's name to the body's Appointments Committee for an interview. But another representative put forward the name of Jackie Pioli, a former Board of Education member who became a polarizing figure during her tenure.
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Westport's luck on Friday the 13th
Whenever we play “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” I win. Back in 1978, Sean Cunningham directed a movie called “Manny’s Orphans,” a “Bad News Bears”-type film, except about soccer (spoiler alert: the team of orphans beats the snobby prep school squad!). It was filmed in Westport and Bridgeport.
darientimes.com
Clock Hill Homes asks Darien to forgive its $27.6K lease payment because it needs the money for repairs
DARIEN — After its first request was sidelined by COVID-19, Clock Hill Homes Association is once again seeking financial relief from the town of Darien for repairs to its condominium community. But the town said it wants more information before it agrees to the organization's request. The association, which...
darientimes.com
West Haven road-raising contract approval delayed, state seeks 'narrative'
WEST HAVEN — Members of the state Municipal Accountability Review Board said Thursday they are awaiting more information on an engineering contract to raise Beach Street, primarily for administrative reasons. The construction project to increase the elevation of Beach Street, a key economic corridor along West Haven's shoreline that...
darientimes.com
Norwalk woman must pay $30K restitution by Sept. 13 or face up to 20 years in jail, judge says
STAMFORD — A Norwalk woman could face up to 20 years in prison if she doesn’t pay at least $30,000 in restitution to a local family from whom she’s accused of stealing more than $100,000. Saipin Ashton, 49, agreed to a deal offered by a Superior Court...
darientimes.com
Greenwich man suspected in hit-and-run deaths of two Stamford pedestrians extradited from Florida, police say
STAMFORD — Nine days after he was arrested in Florida in connection with a double-fatal December hit-and-run, Greenwich's Michael Talbot was extradited to Connecticut on Friday, according to Stamford police. Talbot, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 17 in state Superior Court in Stamford, Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, a...
darientimes.com
Cromwell Price Rite to close; Texas Roadhouse proposed for Ruby Tuesday site
CROMWELL — Discount grocery chain Price Rite Marketplace on Route 372 will close its doors by the end of the month, according to the store manager, a move that has many residents disappointed. The grocery chain’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp also runs ShopRite stores, one of which is...
darientimes.com
Video shows Bristol cop shooting carjacker as he stole police car, official says
BRISTOL — An Avon man accused of an armed carjacking and stealing a police cruiser before crashing it into a local diner remains hospitalized after being shot by an officer during the series of crimes on Thursday, officials said. Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, was arraigned Friday in state Superior Court...
darientimes.com
Darien's Leilani Gillespie named Gatorade Connecticut Volleyball Player of the Year
Darien senior Leilani Gillerspie has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Connecticut Volleyball Player of the Year, the company announced on Friday. Gillespie, A 6-foot senior middle blocker and opposite hitter, is the sixth volleyball player from Darien to receive the honor and the first since the 2014-15 season. She was...
darientimes.com
Teen boys arrested after crime spree spanning two towns ends in stolen car crashing, Waterbury police say
WATERBURY — Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday afternoon after they fled police in a stolen SUV earlier involved in an attempted carjacking and a shooting incident, according to local police. Officers located a black 2015 Honda CR-V occupied by the two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, near...
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
