Stamford, CT

John Gomes (opinion): Running for mayor to make Bridgeport a better place

I am running for mayor to reshape our local government so that it will finally start serving the needs of all Bridgeport residents instead of serving only the well-connected few. Right now, there are resources and projects that can be put into progress and put to work. There are federal dollars awarded to the city to respond to the pandemic, and your city tax dollars that you contribute as a resident and business owner.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
DERBY, CT
Darien made progress on affordable housing in 2022, but is it enough?

DARIEN — In one of the country's wealthiest towns, efforts to fulfill Darien's state-required affordable housing target all too often result in debates, meetings and protests. Despite progress in 2022, experts say more needs to be done. “Housing (is the) number one issue in the state — No. 1...
DARIEN, CT
Two ex-Stamford school board members are in a contest to return to the board. One is party endorsed.

STAMFORD — City representatives are set to grill two candidates for the Board of Education seat previously held by Democrat Ben Lee, who resigned last month. The Stamford Democratic City Committee recently endorsed former school board member Jennienne Burke for Lee's spot, which must be filled by a Democrat per the city's charter. This week, a member of the Board of Representatives submitted Burke's name to the body's Appointments Committee for an interview. But another representative put forward the name of Jackie Pioli, a former Board of Education member who became a polarizing figure during her tenure.
STAMFORD, CT
Woog's World: Westport's luck on Friday the 13th

Whenever we play “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” I win. Back in 1978, Sean Cunningham directed a movie called “Manny’s Orphans,” a “Bad News Bears”-type film, except about soccer (spoiler alert: the team of orphans beats the snobby prep school squad!). It was filmed in Westport and Bridgeport.
WESTPORT, CT
West Haven road-raising contract approval delayed, state seeks 'narrative'

WEST HAVEN — Members of the state Municipal Accountability Review Board said Thursday they are awaiting more information on an engineering contract to raise Beach Street, primarily for administrative reasons. The construction project to increase the elevation of Beach Street, a key economic corridor along West Haven's shoreline that...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT

