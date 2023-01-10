ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud

The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
NBC Connecticut

More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says

Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
NBC Connecticut

Rupert Murdoch Deposition in Dominion-Fox Lawsuit Delayed Until Next Week

Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch's deposition in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit is now scheduled for next week. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that Fox News and Fox Business made false claims that its voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Fox hosts Maria...

