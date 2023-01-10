Read full article on original website
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Governor Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
In his State of the State address this week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced development of the longest trail in the Hoosier state, spanning five counties in southern Indiana along an well-known old abandoned rail corridor. Holcomb said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile trail and once fully constructed, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. The Governors Office says about 440,000 people live within 10 miles of what will be called the Monon South Trail. The corridor follows a road survey commissioned by the Indiana Internal Improvements Act of 1836. In 1847, the Indiana General Assembly authorized a private railroad to build upon the route, and Governor James Whitcomb signed a proclamation chartering the New Albany and Salem Railroad. By 1854, the railroad was complete from New Albany to Michigan City. In 1956, the railroad officially adopted the iconic Monon Railroad name. View progress on other Next Level Trails projects at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails .
NWS: Rain and Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana
STATEWIDE--Rain and light snow will be falling across Indiana at times in the coming days. “Temperatures will begin falling later this evening (Thursday). That’s because colder air is moving in on the backside of the system,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Ryan...
Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines. "Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mild weather holds as rain chances rise overnight
Meteorologist Jim O'Brien is tracking another mild day with rising rain chances Wednesday night. Meteorologist Jim O'Brien is tracking another mild day with rising rain chances Wednesday night. Indiana Supreme Court to hear lawsuit challenging …. Next week the Indiana Supreme Court will hear one of its most high-profile cases...
The official state sandwich of Indiana is on its way
We'll give you one guess as to which sandwich will take the crown.
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
An Indiana House bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid further pain and suffering
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid pain. House Bill 1011 mirrors a law that's been in place for several decades in Oregon. It would allow someone who has six or fewer months to live the chance...
