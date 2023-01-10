ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

99.5 WKDQ

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
indiana105.com

Governor Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address

In his State of the State address this week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced development of the longest trail in the Hoosier state, spanning five counties in southern Indiana along an well-known old abandoned rail corridor. Holcomb said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile trail and once fully constructed, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. The Governors Office says about 440,000 people live within 10 miles of what will be called the Monon South Trail. The corridor follows a road survey commissioned by the Indiana Internal Improvements Act of 1836. In 1847, the Indiana General Assembly authorized a private railroad to build upon the route, and Governor James Whitcomb signed a proclamation chartering the New Albany and Salem Railroad. By 1854, the railroad was complete from New Albany to Michigan City. In 1956, the railroad officially adopted the iconic Monon Railroad name. View progress on other Next Level Trails projects at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails .
WIBC.com

NWS: Rain and Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana

STATEWIDE--Rain and light snow will be falling across Indiana at times in the coming days. “Temperatures will begin falling later this evening (Thursday). That’s because colder air is moving in on the backside of the system,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Ryan...
WTHR

Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines. "Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second...
103GBF

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox 59

Mild weather holds as rain chances rise overnight

Meteorologist Jim O'Brien is tracking another mild day with rising rain chances Wednesday night. Meteorologist Jim O'Brien is tracking another mild day with rising rain chances Wednesday night. Indiana Supreme Court to hear lawsuit challenging …. Next week the Indiana Supreme Court will hear one of its most high-profile cases...
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Jake Wells

Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents

Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
WOWO News

Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
